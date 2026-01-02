Who is Edward Nathan Varghese? IIT Hyderabad student secures ₹2.5 crore offer at Optiver—the institute’s highest ever

Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year computer science engineering student, set a new milestone at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) by landing a record-breaking job offer worth ₹2.5 crore at Optiver, an international trading firm based in the Netherlands.

Varghese is set to join the company in July, according to the Times of India

This reportedly marks the highest salary package secured at the institute since its establishment in 2008.

Varghese told TOI that the moment he found out about the offer was one he would never forget. “This was the first and only company I interviewed for. I was ecstatic when my mentor indicated that the firm would be extending me an offer. So were my parents,” he stated.

Varghese mentioned that he was confident the IIT tag would continue to attract recruiters to campus.

"I knew the effect of the present job market would be minimal. Also, since first year of engineering, I was into competitive programming and among the top 100 in the country,” he further said.

He credited IIT Hyderabad’s flexible academic structure for his success, noting that the freedom to choose from a wide range of courses helped him perform well in the interview process. Varghese, whose parents are both engineers, added that he was fortunate to receive a pre-placement offer (PPO).

The summer internship at the firm consisted of two weeks of training, succeeded by a six-week project.

Who is Edward Nathan Varghese? A native of Hyderabad, Varghese, 21, pursued his schooling in Bengaluru from Class 7 through Class 12. Even amid a wider slowdown in the job market, he said he stayed confident about securing a top-tier offer.

He bagged an All India Rank (AIR) of 1100 in JEE Main and AIR 558 in JEE Advanced in 2022. In the 2025 Common Admission Test (CAT), he scored an impressive 99.96 percentile, earning an all-India rank of 120. According to his LinkedIn profile, Varghese served as the Overall Head of the Office of Career Services at IIT Hyderabad, where he led a team of eight student managers and 250 coordinators across various cells to oversee placements and internships.

Before this role, he worked as an Internship Cell Coordinator for nearly eleven months.

Varghese will reportedly join Optiver’s Netherlands office as a full-time employee.

Meanwhile, until now, the highest salary package received by a student at IIT Hyderabad stood at ₹1.1 crore in 2017. In comparison, the top offers during the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic years were ₹90 lakh and ₹66 lakh, respectively.

