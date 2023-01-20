Who is Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India’s Republic Day Chief Guest?2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is set to arrive in New Delhi as India’s Chief Guest for Republic Day. President al-Sisi will be India’s first Chief Guest from Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is set to arrive in New Delhi as India’s Chief Guest for Republic Day. President al-Sisi will be India’s first Chief Guest from Egypt.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×