Who is Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India’s Republic Day Chief Guest?

Prior to this, India-Egypt relations had been through something of a fallow period, opines Kabir Taneja, Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank. Despite the strong ties between Nehru and Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in the 1960s, the political rise of Islamist- organisations like the Muslim Brotherhood in the succeeding decades reduced interest in building bilateral ties. However, that has changed. According to Taneja, India’s diplomatic push towards West Asia in recent years has raised its profile in Cairo. For New Delhi, Taneja says, the visit may prove a shot in the arm that allows India to break into key industries like defence and shipbuilding in Egypt. India’s pursuit of economic opportunity in the region, best exemplified through the India-UAE trade agreement signed last year, has driven New Delhi to take a fresh look at Cairo and vice-versa.