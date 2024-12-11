The 24-page suicide note of noted AI engineer Atul Subhash has raised serious questions about the Indian judicial system. Along with the long note, Subhash had recorded an hour-long video making serious allegations against his wife and in-laws and Family Court Judge Rita Kaushik.

The suicide note that Subhash left said Judge Kaushik demanded ₹5 lakh in bribes for a favourable verdict. He also claimed that a court clerk asked for ₹3 lakh in 2022 to schedule hearings. Subhash’s refusal led to a ruling requiring him to pay ₹80,000 monthly alimony. The note further alleged a ₹5 lakh bribe demand from a judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where his in-laws live. Subhash had also written to the President, criticising the justice system and the rise of false cases filed by estranged wives.

He also alleged that the court clerk’s demands for bribes were routine and alleged that Judge Rita Kaushik promised to resolve his case by December 2024 if he paid her privately.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar confirmed that Subhash committed suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Subhash’s wife and in-laws

Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "Atul Subhash committed suicide during the early hours of 9th of December. A complaint has been lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru regarding this. Multiple cases were running against him in Uttar Pradesh."

"His wife and her family members demanded money from him to settle this issue and harassed him. For those reasons, he died by suicide. Based on this complaint, we registered an FIR against the accused. An investigation is underway," said the official.