Who is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu? All you need to know about new election commissioner
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, a retired IAS officer of 1998 batch, has been named as one of the new election commissioner by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi- chaired panel named retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar, and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the new election commissioners. The information was confirmed by committee member and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday. The selection comes days after Arun Goel abruptly resigned ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.