Prime Minister Narendra Modi- chaired panel named retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar, and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the new election commissioners. The information was confirmed by committee member and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday. The selection comes days after Arun Goel abruptly resigned ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Further, retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on 14 February also created a vacancy.

According to reports, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury his dissent during the selection process questioning saying the short-listed names of officers were not made available to him in advance.

According to media reports, the PM Modi-led panel selected Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar from an exhaustive list that included the names of 92 officers who retired as Secretary and Secretary equivalent in Government of India, 93 names of officers serving as Secretary and Secretary equivalent officers in Government of India, 15 officers who retired as Chief Secretaries of state and union territories in last one year, 28 and 8 officers serving as chief secretaries in states and union territories.

According to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury the six names shortlisted were that of Utpal Kumar Singh, Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, Gyanesh Kumar, Indevar Pandey, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Sudhir Kumar Gangadhar Rahate, all former bureaucrats.

Who is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu?

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttarakhand cadre, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been selected as one of the new election commissioner. Sandhu's place of domicile according to official data is Punjab.

He was born in the year 1963.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is a retired IAS officer of 1998 batch. He served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand. Sandhu was appointed the chief secretary when Pushkar Singh Dhami became the chief minister. in 2021.

Earlier, Sandhu served as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He also served as additional secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu did his MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar and also has a Master's Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu posses a law degree. Sandhu has published papers on 'Urban Reforms' and 'Municipal Management and Capacity Building'. He was conferred President Medal in recognition of his services as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Punjab.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also received the 2001 President of India Medal in recognition of services rendered during Census of India.

