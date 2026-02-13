Who is Geeta Patnaik? Iconic voice of Odia music fighting for life after suffering brain stroke, admitted to ICU

Geeta Patnaik, noted Odia playback singer is currently in critical condition after she suffered a brain stroke on Friday. A co-singer of veteran Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty, Patnaik had lent her voice to many superhit old Odia songs such as 'Phur Kina Udigala Bani' of 'Jajabar' movie and remained active in the industry for around three decades.

Patnaik developed uneasiness while attending a literary meeting in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night (12 February) and was rushed to Capital Hospital around 1 am.

She was shifted to the private hospital in Cuttack around 3 am, and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital.

Who is Geeta Patnaik? Geeta Patnaik has been a prominent figure in Odia music since the 1970s.

Some of her best songs include Emiti Pua Ku Mu Baha Huenti, Baha Mu Hebi, and Mo Dehare. Her distinctive voice and artistry continue to hold a special place in Odisha’s cultural landscape.

Geeta Patnaik's condition is very critical and she is undergoing treatment at the ICU, her husband Gopal Batra told reporters.

“The doctors have not given any assurance on her recovery or survival as of now. Her blood pressure shot up and caused several clots in the brain,” news wire PTI quoted Batra as saying.

