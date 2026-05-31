Who is Gen NS Raja Subramani? Officer who assumes charge as CDS with focus on tri-services synergy

Gen NS Raja Subramani has assumed charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) with a primary mandate to implement the military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy. Gen NS Subramani, widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, succeeds Gen Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday, May 30.

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Before his appointment as the CDS, Gen Subramani was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year.

The military officer, shortly after taking charge, said transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance tri-services synergy and integration will be his primary focus. In a brief media statement, he said the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in the armed forces will be accelerated.

He said, “Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. I assure citizens of India that armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour and professionalism.”

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Gen Subramani also noted that he would also work towards accelerating the development, induction, and integration of indigenous weapon systems into the armed forces.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Subramani's primary task will be to implement the theaterisation model by rolling out integrated military commands.

Who is Gen Subramani? His career spans over 40 years and he has served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and held a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He is a graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Military Service. He was commissioned into the eighth battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985.

He served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.

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Gen Subramani is an alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Bracknell (UK), and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College, London, and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

He commanded the 16 Garhwal Rifles in counter-insurgency operations in Assam as part of Operation Rhino, the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and the 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment.

He also distinguished himself by commanding two corps, including a premier strike corps of the Indian Army on the Western Front.

Gen Subramani's staff and instructional assignments include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Defence Attache in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary's Branch, Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

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He also held the posts of Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the Eastern Command, Chief Instructor (Army) at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Northern Command.

For his distinguished service, the General Officer has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

(With PTI inputs)

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