George Soros has been at the centre of a political storm in India over his comments on the Adani Hindenburg saga. BJP has alleged that the 92-year-old wants to ‘destroy’ Indian democracy and wants some "hand-picked" people to run the government.

Meanwhile, a war of words has now erupted between the BJP and Congress over the billionaire's comments. While multiple BJP functionaries have insinuated a link between Congress and Soros, the grand old party on the other hand has tried to distance itself from Soros' statement saying that electoral process democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and the electoral process and that it has nothing to do with Soros.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros is a Hungarian-born American financier, philanthropist, and activist who is known for his successful investments, as well as his philanthropic work promoting democracy, transparency, and freedom of speech. He is also the founder of Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to groups and individuals that promote these values.

Soros was born in Budapest in 1930 into a prosperous Jewish family. His early life was disrupted by the arrival of the Nazis in Hungary in 1944. The family split up and used false papers to avoid being sent to concentration camps, changing their name from "Schwartz" to "Soros" to camouflage their Jewish identity. He moved to London in 1947.

Also Read: Old, rich opinionated, and dangerous..: S Jaishankar on George Soros

While working as a railway porter and waiter, he managed to get into the London School of Economics where he studied philosophy under Karl Popper. Eventually, he abandoned his plans to become a philosopher and found a home in investment banking.

Soros opened his own hedge fund in 1973, Soros fund management which led him to become one of the most successful investors in US history.

Man who broke the Bank of England:

In 1992, Soros made a bet against the British pound, which eventually resulted in a devaluation of the currency and significant financial losses for the Bank of England. In the process, he is expected to have amassed a profit of $1 billion.

Also Read: Why is BJP sparring with investor George Soros amid Adani-Hindenburg row?

He has also been criticized for his actions claiming that his speculation contributed to the instability of the financial system and the subsequent economic recession that hit the UK in the early 1990s.

What is the current controversy regarding Soros?

While addressing the Munich Security Conference earlier this week, Soros made sharp remarks linking Adani and the Indian government. He said, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament,"

The billionaire added, “This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naïve, but I expect a democratic revival in India,"

Why has he been criticized?

In a press conference, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Soros of targeting the Indian democratic system. She said, “A foreign power at the centre of which is a man named George Soros has announced that he will hurt India’s democratic structure. He has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be his main target. He has also announced that he will help build a system in India that will protect his interests,"

(With inputs from agencies)