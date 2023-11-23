Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun? Know more about Sikh separatist leader at the center of ‘assassination bid’ in US
US officials have reportedly foiled a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The issue has been raised by the US government with Indian authorities and necessary follow-up action will be taken. Indian authorities have expressed concern and surprise.
US officials have reportedly averted a plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Sikhs for Justice chief is designated as a terrorist in India and had recently come under the scanner for ‘threatening’ Air India passengers. The White House said that it had taken the matter up with Indian authorities at the highest levels “with utmost seriousness".