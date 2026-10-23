Who is Haldhar Nag? Odisha Padma Awardee poet was a class 3 dropout, and now his poems are analysed by PhD scholars

Haldhar Nag is a renowned poet from Odisha who challenged all conventional ideas about education and academic achievement. Despite being a class 3 dropout, Nag went on to become one of the most prominent literary figures in India. Writing in Kosli, also known as Sambalpuri, the language of western Odisha, Nag draws on folklore, nature, mythology and everyday experiences and explores social realities and injustice. He struggled in his early life and overcame poverty and was honoured with one of India’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri, by President Pranab Mukherjee.

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Today, Nag’s literature goes beyond popular recognition to academic study. According to the Times of India (TOI), five scholars are pursuing PhD research on Nag's poetry. Sambalpur University reportedly compiled his writings into a collection titled Haldhar Granthabali-2 for academic use. His work has become a subject of formal literary research despite receiving limited schooling. His poetry offers a peek into the language, cultural traditions and social realities of western Odisha.

Who is Haldhar Nag Born on March 31, 1950, in Odisha’s Bargarh district, Haldhar Nag lost his father during childhood. He was forced to leave school after Class 3 and begin working to support himself. Reportedly, he worked at a sweet shop before picking up a cooking job at a school, where he worked for 16 years. It is believed that he once borrowed ₹1,000 from a banker to open a small stationery shop for students. According to The Better India, Nag began by writing folk stories in Kosli before publishing his first poem, Dhodo Bargachh (The Old Banyan Tree), in a local magazine in 1990. His writing focuses on nature, religion, mythology and social injustice. He told the publication in 2016, “In my view, poetry must have real-life connection and a message for the people.”

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Nag received the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution to literature. He is popularly known as Lok Kabi Ratna. The Sahitya Akademi’s official records list him as a joint recipient of the 2017 Bhasha Samman for Koshali-Sambalpuri. His works have been translated into Odia, Hindi and English.

Beyond literary journey Nag leads a simple life and is never seen wearing footwear. While receiving Padma Shri, he was seen barefoot and dressed in traditional attire.

Nag is also known for his dedication towards education and social welfare. He runs a residential school, Loka Kabi Haldhar Avasik Banavidyalaya, in Kudopali village, where the school provides shelter and education to underprivileged, abandoned and orphaned children.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.