Who is Happy Passia? The gangster behind 14 grenade attacks in Punjab detained in the US

United States-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, who is believed to be responsible for 14 grenade attacks over the last six months in Punjab, has been detained by the US Immigration department, according to reports. Passia is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the US, the reports said.

Passia is among India's most wanted criminals and carries a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head. The reward was announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January this year over his alleged involvement in grenade attacks on a house in Chandigarh and police stations in Punjab.

As many as 16 grenade attacks have been reported in Punjab, targeting police posts, religious sites, and residences of public figures, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia over the last seven months. Passia’s name has cropped up during investigations into at least 14 such attacks, the reports said.

Indian intelligence agencies in India have received information about Passia's detention, according to a report in the Indian Express. The NIA has filed an application in the Chandigarh District Court seeking an arrest warrant against Passia in connection with the hand grenade attack on a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh on September 11 last year, the report said quoting sources.

Passia is a close associate of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. Passia allegedly planned the grenade attack in Sector 10, Chandigarh while allegedly working for Rinda.

"The grenade attack, which targeted former Jalandhar SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family, was carried out by two persons — Rohan and Vishal Masih — who escaped after hurling the grenade. Passia later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media," the report said quoting an officer.

Earlier this year, the NIA chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case. Passia and Rinda were among those named in the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court in Chandigarh.

"Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda. They had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions," the agency had said.

Last year, after questioning a number of associates of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, and Rinda, the NIA had found that both the terrorists have stopped working together and Rinda has started working with one Passia. Their new syndicate was allegedly raising terror modules and carrying out terror activities in Punjab, a senior official said, in the Indian Express report. Advertisement

Passia is said to have been associated with Rinda since 2013. Passia entered the US in 2021 through an illegal human trafficking network.

Rinda is also said to be connected to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case in 2022. The Delhi police had registered a case naming two Punjab gangs. The probe was later taken over by the NIA. The investigation agency is probing the alleged nexus between Punjab gangs and terror networks.

Who is Happy Passia? -Passia, hails from Passia village in Amritsar district, Punjab and has been involved in criminal activities for several years.​ He is wanted in connection with 17 criminal cases, including charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.​ Advertisement

-Passia has been linked to at least 14 grenade attacks across Punjab over the past year. These attacks targeted police stations, religious sites, and residences of public figures, including a BJP leader.​

-Passia is associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known as Rinda, and has ties to the Khalistani extremist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) .​

-In 2021, Passia illegally entered the United States through the Mexico border, through an illegal human trafficking network.​

-In January, 2025, the NIA announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was also chargesheeted in connection with a grenade attack in Chandigarh in 2024.

(With agency inputs)