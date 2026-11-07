Who is Hari Boxer? Why he was detained in US? How Indian agencies tracked Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide - Full story

Harichand Jat, alias Hari Boxer, an alleged key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is wanted in 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan, has been detained in the United States following a coordinated operation involving the Rajasthan Police and international agencies.

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The 40-year-old gangster allegedly operated an extortion network from overseas and supplied weapons to gang members in India, according to the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Hindustan Times reported.

Dinesh MN, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and AGTF, said Boxer was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following sustained intelligence gathering, technical surveillance and coordination with international agencies.

Efforts are now underway to bring him back to India, he added.

“Hari Boxer was operating criminal activities in India while staying abroad. Following sustained intelligence gathering, technical surveillance and coordination with international agencies, we succeeded in getting him detained in the United States. The process of bringing him back to India is underway,” MN said.

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Who is Hari Boxer? According to the AGTF, Boxer, a resident of Chatarpura village under Bansdayal police station in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, allegedly played a significant role in the extortion network operated by the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.

His alleged operations extended across Rajasthan, Haryana and Mumbai, with the gang targeting wealthy businessmen through threatening calls made using instant messaging applications and VPN-based communication services.

Police said those who refused to pay extortion money were allegedly threatened with shootings targeting them or their family members.

Boxer fled India using his passport in April 2023 and continued coordinating criminal activities from overseas, Dinesh MN said.

He is wanted in cases involving attempted murder, extortion, organised crime and illegal possession of firearms.

The gangster also allegedly claimed responsibility in a social media post for the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai.

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How did Indian agencies track Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide? According to the Rajasthan AGTF, investigators traced Boxer's international movements through Dubai and the Dominican Republic before establishing that he had travelled through Mexico and entered the United States using the illegal 'donkey route'.

Intelligence subsequently indicated that he was staying in California.

Rajasthan Police worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol to track the fugitive. Investigators sent 14 references to authorities in approximately five countries to establish his whereabouts and secure his detention.

An Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against Boxer in November 2024.

After receiving intelligence suggesting that he was in Guyana, Rajasthan Police sent a provisional arrest request in February 2025. However, Boxer subsequently escaped through Mexico and entered the United States, police said.

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Between December 2024 and July 2026, Rajasthan Police shared intelligence with US authorities through nine Interpol communications.

Investigators also submitted an updated dossier on August 19, 2026, followed by his fingerprints on October 29, 2026.

“The AGTF maintained continuous surveillance of his activities and shared intelligence with international agencies. His detention is the result of sustained coordination and follow-up,” the police statement said.

Who led the operation to detain Hari Boxer? The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Yogesh Yadav.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhant Sharma and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Pratap also played key roles in gathering intelligence, tracking Boxer's international movements and coordinating efforts that led to his detention.

AGTF records list 22 criminal cases against Boxer, registered between 2010 and February 2026 at police stations across Rajasthan. These include cases in Jaipur, Sikar, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Chittorgarh and Balotra.

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The Rajasthan AGTF said further coordination with central and international agencies was underway to complete the legal formalities required to bring him back to India.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.