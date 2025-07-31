Who is Hirandas Murali aka Vedan? Kerala rapper booked for rape on false promise of marriage

A sexual assault case has been registered against Kerala rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, after a young doctor accused him of having physical relations with her multiple times by falsely promising to marry her.

Advertisement

According to the police PRO, the incidents reportedly took place between August 2021 and March 2023.

The Thrikkakara police in Kochi filed the case based on the doctor’s complaint, in which she alleged that Vedan took her to different places and sexually assaulted her during that time. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

What did the complainant say? Vedan, a rapper and songwriter from Thrissur, met the young doctor through Instagram. The complainant stated that he visited her home in Kozhikode and raped her, subsequently assaulting her at multiple locations while promising marriage.

Towards the end of 2023, the doctor alleged that Vedan deliberately avoided her, leading to depression for which she sought treatment.

Who is Hirandas Murali aka Vedan? Hirandas Murali, better known by his stage name Vedan, is an Indian rapper and songwriter from Kerala. Vedan first gained prominence in June 2020 with the release of his first music video, titled "Voice of the Voiceless", on YouTube.

Advertisement

Notably, Rapper and songwriter Vedan from Thrissur has previously faced MeToo allegations. He was also arrested after nearly six grams of ganja were seized from his apartment near Vyttila in Tripunithura.

Circle Inspector AL Yesudas said, "Ganja was found in the flat, and ₹9 lakhs were also recovered. Vedan said that this money was the booking amount for an event. The Forest Department has also started an inquiry into his chain. Leopard teeth have been used in the chain."