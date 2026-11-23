Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Sampath Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is likely to succeed Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed. Kumar has been serving in the Meghalaya government for more than 12 years.
Ahammed is scheduled to retire on November 30, 2026, according to reports. He had assumed charge as the chief secretary in September 2025.
IAS Sampath Kumar has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya.
Born in May 1970, Kumar is a 1997-batch IAS officer in the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.
Sampath Kumar's education
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Electronic and Communications Engineering) from Osmania University. He also earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Kumar is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Meghalaya government, according to the Government of Meghalaya's website.
However, his LinkedIn profile says, "I am currently designated as the Principal Secretary & Development Commissioner, Government of Meghalaya, India (Depts of Health & Family Welfare; Women & Child Development; Community & Rural Development and Programme Implementation & Evaluation Dept)."
He oversees several significant portfolios, including Community and Rural Development, Social Welfare, and Health and Family Welfare.
"My journey encompasses diverse roles, including spearheading rural poverty reduction initiatives and founding a women's self-help group movement, which became the catalyst for a nationwide programme. Bridging the gap between Research and Policy is at the core of my innovative strategies aimed at addressing challenges to human development for transformative outcomes," his profile on LinkedIn read.
The profile further stated, "I conceived the State Capability Enhancement Project (SCEP) framework to bolster state capacity through experiential learning. At the forefront of public sector innovation, the SCEP framework has been institutionalised as the Government Innovation Lab (GIL) under Meghalaya's government."
He began his career as the Project Director at the Andhra Pradesh Rural Poverty Reduction Project (Andhra Pradesh government).
According to his profile on the Meghalaya government website, here are the positions and roles that IAS Sampath Kumar has held so far:
1. Additional Chief Secretary
2. Community & Rural Development Department - 04.05.2026
3. Social Welfare Department - 04.05.2026
4. Health & Family Welfare Department - 04.05.2026
5. Programme Implementation & Evaluation Department - 04.05.2026
6. Home (Political) Department
7. Commissioner, Investment Promotion Centre, New Delhi - 20.06.2018
8. Principal Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, New Delhi - 14.05.2026
9. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Meghaaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) - 29.11.2017
10. Devl. Commissioner, Planning Deptt. - 09.11.2021
11. Ex-Officio Addl. Development Commissioner, New Delhi - 05.02.2015
12. Chief Project Director, Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Area in Meghalaya - 11.08.2023,
13. Project Director, Megh. Program for Adolescent Wellbeing, Employment & Resilience - 11.08.2023
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