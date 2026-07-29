Who is IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti? Why did Priyanka Gandhi call him a ‘cow urine expert’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a task force on Sunday which will recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof in order to prevent recurrence of such leaks that recently took the country by storm.

The taskforce will be led by Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, and will have as its members former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

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Among them, Kamakoti has found himself in the centre of a political storm after Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, questioned his inclusion in the panel and labelled him a "gaumutra (cow urine) expert".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is V Kamakoti and what are his qualifications? ⌵ V Kamakoti is the current director of IIT Madras, holding MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from the same institution. He joined the faculty in 2001 and has expertise in Computer Architecture, Information Security, and VLSI Design. 2 Why did Priyanka Gandhi label V Kamakoti a 'cow urine expert'? ⌵ Priyanka Gandhi called V Kamakoti a 'cow urine expert' due to his claims that cow urine possesses anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which created controversy and allegations of promoting pseudo-science. 3 What is the focus of the newly formed exam reform task force led by Nandan Nilekani? ⌵ The exam reform task force aims to make the examination system leakproof, focusing on preventing leaks by tightening the vetting process for question paper setters and expanding the use of technology such as AI in monitoring. 4 How does V Kamakoti suggest rebuilding trust in the examination system? ⌵ V Kamakoti emphasizes rebuilding trust by ensuring the integrity of both question paper setters and invigilators, as compromises in either can undermine the entire examination system. 5 What recommendations is the task force considering for future NEET exams? ⌵ The task force is considering implementing multiple-session testing for NEET, similar to the JEE format, to enhance security and accommodate the large number of aspirants.

On this note, let us take a look at at who is V Kamakoti and why Gandhi has called him a "gaumutra expert".

Also Read | Rebuilding trust the real challenge, says IIT Madras director in exam task force

Who is V Kamakoti? V Kamakoti is the current director of IIT Madras. He himself is a graduate of the institution, having received his MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering.

Later, Kamakoti joined his alma mater's faculty in 2001 and was appointed its Director in Januaey 2022.

Computer Architecture, Information Security and Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) Design are areas of his expertise. Kamakoti heads the Microprocessor Development Program and the Information Security Education and Awareness Program at the institution.

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He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board and has served as the Chairman of India's Artificial Intelligence Task Force, which has been constituted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Besides serving as the Director of IIT-M, Kamakoti has also served as the Chairman, JEE and as Associate Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at the institution.

He has received numerous achievements for his scientific research, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award, Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award, 'Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship', ACCS Life-time Achievement Award, IBM Faculty Award and VASVIK Industrial Research award, as per the IIT Madras Heritage Centre.

Why did Priyanka Gandhi call Kamakoti a 'gaumutra expert'? In January last year, Kamakoti claimed at an event that cow urine has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties and can heal illnesses like irritable bowel syndrome. The video of his comments quickly went viral.

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When asked to explain his comments, Kamakoti told NDTV, "The anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties of cow urine have been scientifically demonstrated... top journals in the United States have published scientific evidence."

Kamakoti also reportedly shared an article published in the scientific journal Nature where researchers conducted an experiment on Peptide profiling in cow urine. Approval for the experiment was given by the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC) of the National Dairy Research Institute.

However, the Opposition accused him of "peddling pseudo-science". Karti Chidambaram said it was "most unbecoming" for a director of an IIT while DMK leader TS Elangovan was quoted as saying, "He must be transferred (out) and posted at some Government of India medical college... what will he do at IIT? GoI should throw him out... appoint him as Director of some AIIMS," by the Times of India.

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About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.