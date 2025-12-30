Who is Inderjit Singh Yadav? Wanted criminal reportedly flees to UAE as ED raids assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it had seized luxury cars, lakhs in cash, bank accounts and other such things related to Inderjit Singh Yadav in connection with a money laundering case.

According to a PTI report quoting ED officials, the search operation at 10 locations across Delhi, Rohtak and Gurugram led to the seizure of five luxury cars, bank lockers, cash amounting to ₹17 lakh, various incriminating documents, digital devices and digital data related to Inderjit Singh.

Advertisement

The ED raid was conducted on premises related to Inderjit Singh Yadav, his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other associated entities.

The federal agency has initiated a money laundering probe has been initiated against Inderjit Singh Yadav over alleged extortion, coercive loan settlement of private financiers, armed intimidation and earning commission from such illegal activities, as per an official statement from the Gurugram Zonal Office of the ED.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Wanted criminal shot dead in an encounter

Who is Inderjit Singh Yadav? According to a report by ANI, Inderjit Singh developed a website and used to operate it. Using the website, he used to offer loan settlement between corporate houses and private financers.

The ED initiated a probe against Inderjit on the basis of 15 FIRs and chargesheets filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police.

Advertisement

It was revealed in these FIRs that he is the owner and key controller of Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd (operating as ‘Gems Tunes’).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Inderjit Singh Yadav, who goes by Rao Inderjit Singh online and is a wanted criminal, also acts as the Managing Director of Gem Tunes.

Founded in 2020, the company is “leading producer and curator of Haryanvi content”, as per Inderjit's LinkedIn profile.

Inderjit Singh is wanted in various cases lodged by Haryana Police and is currently absconding and said to be operating from the UAE, according to the ED statement as quoted by PTI and ANI.

A senior ED officer who spoke to PTI said the central agency probe into the cases revealed that certain corporate houses like Apollo Green Energy Ltd and others allegedly borrow huge sums of money in cash from Dighal and Jhajjar-based private financiers and issue post-dated cheques as security.

Advertisement

Investigation also revealed that Inderjit Singh acted as a strongman and enforcer, facilitating coercive settlement of these high-value private loan transactions and financial disputes running into hundreds of crores.

Further, during the search operation, it is revealed that various movable and immovable assets were acquired in the name of Inderjit Singh Yadav and has family members from the proceeds of crime, the statement said.