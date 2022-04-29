Who is India's Elon Musk? Here's what Snapdeal co-founder said

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While the world is divided on what Musk's' takeover of Twitter means for the social media platform, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl has a question for his followers- 'who is India's answer to Elon Musk?'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
While the name Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been in the news, more so recently after his bid to buyout micro-blogging site Twitter, an intriguing question has cropped up for the Indian scenario.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
While the name Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been in the news, more so recently after his bid to buyout micro-blogging site Twitter, an intriguing question has cropped up for the Indian scenario.
While the world is divided on what Musk's' takeover of Twitter means for the social media platform, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl has a question for his followers- “who is India's answer to Elon Musk?".
While the world is divided on what Musk's' takeover of Twitter means for the social media platform, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl has a question for his followers- “who is India's answer to Elon Musk?".
Elon Musk is one of the biggest names in the world of technology and business and to find a counterpart in Indian economy, Bahl answered his won question- Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Elon Musk is one of the biggest names in the world of technology and business and to find a counterpart in Indian economy, Bahl answered his won question- Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bahl has described the new Twitter owner as an embodiment of ambition, technology and impact and added that Mr Nilekani has the same traits.
Bahl has described the new Twitter owner as an embodiment of ambition, technology and impact and added that Mr Nilekani has the same traits.
“The thought of who is India's @elonmusk has come to many minds. An embodiment of ambition+tech+impact. We need to look beyond the startup space to find the person who has time again created pioneering, enduring businesses & platforms. For me that is @NandanNilekani," wrote Bahl.
“The thought of who is India's @elonmusk has come to many minds. An embodiment of ambition+tech+impact. We need to look beyond the startup space to find the person who has time again created pioneering, enduring businesses & platforms. For me that is @NandanNilekani," wrote Bahl.
Bahl started the Twitter thread by underlining the significance of “an embodiment of ambition+tech+impact", he said," We need to look beyond the startup space to find the person who has time again created pioneering, enduring businesses and platforms. For me that is Nandan Nilekani."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bahl started the Twitter thread by underlining the significance of “an embodiment of ambition+tech+impact", he said," We need to look beyond the startup space to find the person who has time again created pioneering, enduring businesses and platforms. For me that is Nandan Nilekani."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further added, “Whether it is Infosys or Aadhaar or UPI and now ONDC [Open Network for Digital Commerce], his impact on India and its global standing is nothing short of incredible." Kunal Bahl said that the Infosys co-founder has the ability to create something from scratch.
He further added, “Whether it is Infosys or Aadhaar or UPI and now ONDC [Open Network for Digital Commerce], his impact on India and its global standing is nothing short of incredible." Kunal Bahl said that the Infosys co-founder has the ability to create something from scratch.
Kunal Bahl also went on to admit that Nandan Nilekani's personality and approach are “distinct" from that of the Tesla CEO. He added, “But the quantum of his (Nilekani's) impact is no different in the context of what India and its people need."
Kunal Bahl also went on to admit that Nandan Nilekani's personality and approach are “distinct" from that of the Tesla CEO. He added, “But the quantum of his (Nilekani's) impact is no different in the context of what India and its people need."
The Snapdeal CEO concluded his post by saying that he finds Nilekani “very, very inspiring."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Snapdeal CEO concluded his post by saying that he finds Nilekani “very, very inspiring."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nandan Nilekani co-founded software giant Infosys four decades ago and also spearheaded Aadhaar, the central government's program to create biometric identification for 1.4 billion Indians.
Nandan Nilekani co-founded software giant Infosys four decades ago and also spearheaded Aadhaar, the central government's program to create biometric identification for 1.4 billion Indians.
Currently, Nandan Nilekani is working on a technology network that will empower small merchants by creating a level-playing field in the $1 trillion retail market in India.
Currently, Nandan Nilekani is working on a technology network that will empower small merchants by creating a level-playing field in the $1 trillion retail market in India.