Who is Indian American Arun Venkataraman - Biden's nominee to a key position?

At the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), Venkataraman led the development and implementation of the US-India trade policy as the Director for India. And for this job, he received the agency's Kelly Award for outstanding performance and extraordinary leadership. The officer also served as the associate general counsel, representing the United States in litigation before the World Trade Organisation and in negotiations on international trade agreements. Before joining the USTR, Venkataraman was a legal officer at the WTO.