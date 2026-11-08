Who is IPS officer Ajay Kumar Yadav? Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer, Harvard alumnus appointed ADG in CRPF

Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Kumar Yadav (1996 batch) was appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation on Friday, according to a report by The Tribune.

According to a Union Home Ministry communication dated November 6, addressed to the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Yadav will take up the position against an existing vacancy at Level 15 of the pay matrix. His tenure will begin from the date he assumes charge and continue until September 30, 2030, when he is due to retire, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The ministry has also asked the state government to relieve him from his current assignment without delay.

“It is therefore, requested that Shri Ajay Kumar Yadav, IPS(HP:1996), may be relieved immediately to enable him to join his new assignment at the Centre,” the letter stated, as per the report.

Who is IPS officer Ajay Kumar Yadav? Ajay Kumar Yadav is a 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. He has held several key positions during his career, including Principal Resident Commissioner for the Himachal Pradesh government in New Delhi.

His previous assignments include serving with the Himachal Pradesh Police, as an Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Union Home Minister and Finance Minister.

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Yadav holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (BE) and a law degree (LLB). He has also completed a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University and a postgraduate certificate in Cyber Defence and Information Assurance from Cranfield University.

Himachal DGP orders SPs to ensure safe, incident-free Diwali celebrations Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Thursday directed all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take necessary measures to ensure peaceful and safe Diwali celebrations across the state, according to PTI.

According to a statement issued by the police headquarters, Tewari stressed the need for preventive policing and public-friendly arrangements, asking district SPs to personally oversee preparations and ensure that the instructions are implemented effectively.

The DGP asked district police units to intensify security arrangements and patrolling in busy markets, religious sites and other sensitive areas. He also directed them to ensure strict compliance with firecracker safety regulations and coordinate with district administrations and fire services to prevent fire-related incidents and accidents.

The police have been instructed to launch special enforcement drives against drunken driving, overspeeding, illegal liquor, gambling and drug trafficking, particularly the trade in chitta (adulterated heroin), the statement said.

The directions also include improving traffic regulation and parking arrangements, ensuring the safety of women, children and senior citizens, and keeping a check on rumours and misleading content circulating on social media.

Tewari further stressed the need to keep the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) fully operational to facilitate a prompt response to emergencies.

Police personnel have been asked to coordinate with traders, market associations and community representatives while maintaining courteous and sensitive interactions with the public.