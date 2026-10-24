Who is IPS Officer Ankita Sharma? How she sparked controversy with AK-47 firing during Vijayadashami Shastra Puja

Senior IPS officer and the Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankita Sharma went viral recently after a video of her firing an AK-47 during an event went viral. Clad in a saree, she fired multiple rounds at the police lines in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. She performed the traditional shastra puja on Dussehra and fired about nine rounds into the air, as per multiple reports.

IPS Ankita Sharma AK-47 firing controversy The video has received mixed reactions. While some people on the internet praised her for her confidence, a section of people questioned the firearm safety, wondering how safe it was to fire off duty.

Who is IPS Ankita Sharma Ankita Sharma hails from the 2018 batch of the Indian Police Service. She is a Chhattisgarh-cadre officer and is originally from Durg district in Chhattisgarh. She is popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’.

Sharma studied in the region before moving to Bhilai for graduation and postgraduation. She attended St Xavier’s School in Durg.

Her journey to the Indian Police Service was marked by academic struggles. She faced setbacks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. According to reports, she scored just 5 out of 50 marks in mathematics in Class 5 and had to appear for a supplementary examination. She described herself as an average student during her early school years. Her approach towards studies changed in Class 9 after opting for commerce. Sharma reportedly went on to score 92% in her Class 10 examinations and 90% in Class 12.

After completing her graduation, she enrolled in an MBA programme but later quit to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Inspirational UPSC journey Sharma’s UPSC journey involved two unsuccessful attempts before she cleared all rounds in 2018. In her first attempt, she reportedly missed qualifying for the next stage by 15 marks in the mains examination, while she could not clear the preliminary examination in her second attempt. She succeeded in her third attempt, securing All India Rank (AIR) 203 and entering the Indian Police Service.

Sharma began her policing career with her posting in Bhatapara and later served as City Superintendent of Police in Raipur’s Azad Chowk area. According to reports, she was appointed Superintendent of Police in Khairagarh in May 2022, becoming the district’s first woman SP. She has also been associated with policing operations in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

Her recent appearance during a Dussehra weapon worship ceremony has once again brought her into public attention.