Who is IPS Rajesh Kumar? Meet Arunachal Pradesh’s new Director General of Police, who previously served in J&K, CRPF

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajesh Kumar was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Who is IPS Rajesh Kumar? Rajesh Kumar is a 1995-batch AGMUT ( Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre IPS officer.

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his premature repatriation from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to his parent AGMUT cadre, News18 reported.

According to news agency ANI, incumbent DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal was transferred to Delhi. Following this, Rajesh Kumar, who is returning from central deputation, has been posted as DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the order dated November 3, the posting of the two 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officers has been approved with immediate effect and until further orders.

From Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh According to the News18 report, Kumar has experience in handling law-and-order situations and security operations in militancy-affected regions, particularly Jammu and Kashmir.

He held key roles in Jammu and Kashmir as IG, ADG and SD CRPF in handling and supervising many terror encounters.

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Previously, he served as the DIG of the North Kashmir Range, covering the Baramulla area, IGP of Jammu Zone and IG of the Special Security Group (SSG).

He was also associated with the Jammu and Kashmir security grid and gained extensive field experience in conflict and counter-insurgency operations, according to News18.

Kumar joined the CRPF on central deputation around March 2018 as an Inspector General (IG). In June 2019, following the Pulwama attack, he was appointed IG CRPF (Operations), Kashmir, a key position during a sensitive period for security forces in the region, the report added.

During his tenure in the CRPF, Kumar also served as IG (Administration) at the force’s headquarters around 2023.

He was subsequently elevated to Additional Director General (ADG) and promoted in September 2026 to Special Director General (Spl. DG), CRPF, on an in-situ basis, the report added.

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His central deputation was reportedly extended multiple times before the latest decision to repatriate him to his parent cadre.

Kumar’s service has also been recognised with several police decorations. These include the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 2010, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2011 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2018.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM welcomes IPS Rajesh Kumar Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the new DGP, Rajesh Kumar, and wished him a successful tenure.

Mein posted on X, "Warm congratulations to Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS (1995: AGMUT), on his appointment as Director General of Police (DGP), Arunachal Pradesh."

"I extend my best wishes as you take on this important responsibility. May your leadership further strengthen the state's law and order, public safety, and policing services. Best wishes for a successful tenure!," the deputy chief minister wrote.

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(With inputs from ANI)