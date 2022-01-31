Ola electric scooters have been all the rage among electric vehicle enthusiasts ever since their announcement. The company had recently stated that they will start the dispatch for the latest purchase during January and February.

Quite obviously, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal must be keeping quite busy to stand true to his promise and deliver the vehicles on time.

But in-between the hustle-bustle, he took out time on Monday to let the world know about this one companion of his who is not talking to him about the Ola scooters.

“The only one who doesn’t want a scooter from me," wrote Aggarwal on Twitter while sharing a video of him petting his dog, who seems to be relaxing and living his best life.

The only one who doesn’t want a scooter from me 😂🙂 pic.twitter.com/IyYEndyhsY — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 31, 2022

In the comments, some Twitter users shared updates that their scooters have either been dispatched or about to reach the distribution centres.

“Thank u bhavish sir (sic)," one person wrote while sharing a screenshot of a delivery update she got from Ola.

Thank u bhavish sir pic.twitter.com/W0UQJgHfch — Koppala Ramana (@KoppalaRamana1) January 31, 2022

“Mine to got dispatched today so i am happy that i am going to recieve the scooter very early now,so be happy (sic)," wrote another.

This comes 10 days after Ola opened the final payment window for all the customers who have already paid ₹20,000 for its electric scooters.

“Scooters are ready, are you? Which one of these will you make yours?! Window to make your final payment opens at 6pm today only on the OLA APP! We'll dispatch across Jan, Feb (sic)," Aggarwal had written on Twitter on 21 January.

Scooters are ready, are you? 😎 Which one of these will you make yours?! Window to make your final payment opens at 6pm today only on the OLA APP! We'll dispatch across Jan, Feb. pic.twitter.com/7PcBNm1Uvp — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 21, 2022

Ola had last month stated that it dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased them in the previous round.

Ola, which had in August this year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

After opening bookings at ₹499, Ola had initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December.

