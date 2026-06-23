Who is Jagadish Palanisamy? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's ‘die-hard fan’ becomes his ‘private secretary’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's close aide and 'die-hard fan' Jagadish Palanisamy was appointed as his 'private secretary.'

Palanisamy took to Instagram on Monday to wish Thalapathy Vijay a happy birthday and share a heartfelt note. He said, "18 years ago, I stood in line as a die-hard fan, hoping for a photo with you."

"Now, Standing beside you as “The Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Minister” of the State. Life has come full circle ❤️ I owe you everything for who I am today," his Instagram post read.

He added, "Doesn’t matter how low I feel, your impeccable aura just change things positive to me, with a matter of a Smile. The energy you gave for me to run faster during my hard days is something I can’t put in words."

"Happy Birthday to my God - #ThalapathyVijay Anna. Wishing you greater heights and a glorious journey ahead with the people of Tamil Nadu @cmotamilnadu #HBDCMJosephVijay," Palanisamy wrote in his message.

Who is Jagadish Palanisamy? Palanisamy has been an associate of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for more than a decade during his film career and the head of a talent management company, the Hindu reported. He is also a film producer.

According to the report, Palanisamy was appointed by the State government on May 12, 2026, two days after Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister.

However, the Government Order on the appointment was made public by Palanisamy in a social media post wishing Vijay on his birthday on Monday (June 22). The order was thereafter widely circulated on social media platforms.

Palanisamy's bio on Instagram read, "Private Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay."

Jagadish is also known as the founder of a celebrity management company.

"With over a decade and a half of experience in the movie business, he [Jagadish] ventured into film production and co-produced Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Master’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj," as per the information on the website of the celebrity management company

Further describing Palanisam's career, the website states, "2023 brought another widely anticipated association, as he joined hands with Seven Screen Studios as a co-producer for the most anticipated film of the year, #Thalapathy67 named ‘Leo’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj."

How did Jagadish become part of Vijay’s inner circle? According to the Sunday Guardian, Jagadish’s career in the entertainment industry began when he started working alongside a popular comedian and public speaker.

Eventually, he moved into the film industry and worked with a leading music composer, where he gradually built strong relationships within Tamil cinema, the report added.

Those connections brought him closer to Vijay’s professional circle.