Who is Jagriti Mishra? Animal activist whose shelter demolition row led to MCD official suspension, ₹5 lakh aid from CM

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended a junior engineer in its Outer North Zone over the alleged demolition of an under-construction animal shelter in Nizampur village. The action comes as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed an inquiry after animal activist Jagriti Mishra claimed that her under-construction shelter was demolished without prior notice by the MCD officials.

"Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law," Gupta had said in a post on Sunday.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and directed the district magistrate to assist Mishra in setting up the animal shelter.

Mishra, an animal rights activist, shared several videos on Instagram showing her confronting officials whom she accused of demolishing her under-construction animal shelter without prior notice.

Mishra, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, regularly shares content related to animal welfare. In one of the videos, she alleged that the demolition of the under-construction shelter had caused her financial losses.

Mishra, who runs the Street Worldz Trust, alleged that people with links to local political circles had demanded money from her. She claimed that the demolition took place after she refused to pay.

Who is Jagriti Mishra? Mishra, who is in her late 20s, is originally from Bihar and resides in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. She has spent over six years working to improve the lives of stray animals and received recognition from several platforms for her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an Indian Express report.

As the number of animals in her care grew, Mishra turned to social media to seek donations, asking people to contribute even Re 1 towards building an additional shelter.

In a video posted on her account on June 1, 2025, she shared her vision of creating a sanctuary that would provide medical treatment and care for injured and paralysed animals of all kinds.

The donations she received through the QR code shared online enabled her to begin construction of the new shelter. However, on October 24, she received a message informing her that the boundary wall of the site, where construction was still under way, was being demolished.

Mishra immediately reached the location, where she confronted Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials accompanied by Delhi Police personnel. She also had an altercation with a man later identified as Chillar, whom she accused of ordering the demolition.