Who is Jahnvi Singh? IIM Calcutta graduate left McKinsey to join Google, here's why, she explains difference

Everybody wants to do an MBA and secure a job at a top consulting firm. But Jahnvi Singh, an MBA graduate from IIM Calcutta, went viral across social media for leaving McKinsey. In a video, she opened up about her decision and revealed why she decided to join Google instead.

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A year after making the switch from management consulting to the tech giant, Singh shared her experience of working at the two companies,. She explained the differences in two job profiles, travel, benefits and work-life balance.

Posting on Instagram, Singh introduced herself as a former McKinsey consultant. She called it her dream job and explained how her experience has changed her everyday life.

Who is Jahnvi Singh? Jahnvi Singh is an MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. She previously worked at McKinsey, one of the world's leading management consulting firms and later moved to Google as part of the Gurugram team.

She is also a social media content creator. She often posts about her career, life, trips and more.

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Why did she leave McKinsey and join Google? Talking about leaving McKinsey, Jahnvi Singh explained the difference in the nature of work.

At McKinsey, she said that she worked with multiple clients and handled different businesses across industries. She acknowledged that it offered variety and exposure to diverse businesses and industries.

At Google, however, her work focused on a single business. She said that it allows her to develop deeper knowledge of one industry. The downside is that working on the same business can sometimes make the job feel monotonous.

The shift hints at a trade-off between consulting and corporate roles. While consulting offers exposure to different clients and projects, an in-house position provides continuity and a better knowledge of a business.

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What changed after joining Google? Singh said her consulting role camed with frequent domestic travel to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi.

“McKinsey meant a lot of domestic travel. I used to constantly travel between Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi,” she said.

At Google, although domestic travel reduced, she now gets opportunities to travel internationally for work two to three times annually.

About work-life balance Singh also analysed the workplace benefits at the two companies.

While McKinsey offered perks such as five-star hotel stays, dinners and parties during consulting assignments, she said that Google provides facilities such as office pick-up and drop-off services and a cafeteria with healthy food options.

However, the biggest change has been her life outside work.

“At Google, I am working out five times a week consistently. I'm doing 8K steps daily, and on most weekdays, I can make plans with my friends without anybody's permission,” she said.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.