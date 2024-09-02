Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill? 45-year-old former Cipla exec appointed the new ’Sant Satguru’ of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Gurinder Singh Dhillion, the serving head at the prominent spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), has nominated 45-year-old Jasdeep Singh Gill as its new patron and "Sant Satguru".

"Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, as patron of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society with immediate effect from September 2, 2024," said RSSB secretary Devender Kumar Sikri, in a written statement on Monday.

"Jasdeep Singh Gill shall also succeed Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon as the Sant Satguru of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society and will have the authority of giving initiation (naam)," the statement said.

The organisation, headquartered near the Beas River in Amritsar, has a large following and is often visited by top political leaders of the country. In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the sect.

Of late, several reports had said that Dhillion was not keeping well and suffering from cancer and heart ailments. However, on Monday, Sikri said that he was "perfectly alright".

Dhillon is also believed to be close to former Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, former promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Notably, Gill has also served the position of the executive assistant to the CEO at Ranbaxy earlier.

From 2019 till May 31 this year, Gill was the chief strategy officer and senior management personnel at pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited.

Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill? Gill is a doctorate in chemical engineering from Cambridge and an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

He also worked with Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board observer. Till March 2024, he was also a board member of Wealthy Therapeutics.

According to news agency PTI, Gill's father, Sukhdev Singh Gill came to Beas more than twenty years ago, after retiring from the Indian Army as a colonel.

Since then, Jasdeep has been visiting and doing "sewa" at the Dera for the last 30 years.