1992-batch Uttar Pradesh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jasvir Singh, who was suspended eight years ago following a controversial interview in which he raised questions about police functioning and encounter policies, has been reinstated in the service. However, Singh has been demoted to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG), costing him a possible promotion to Director General (DG), according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

Singh, who was serving as Additional Director General (ADG), Rules and Manuals, had questioned police functioning, the state's encounter policy, and deployment policies during an interview with an English news outlet, sparking a row.

The government had also accused him of remaining absent from duty without permission since February 4, 2019, the TOI report stated.

Singh, who was serving as Additional Director General (ADG), Rules and Manuals, had questioned police functioning, the state's encounter policy, and deployment policies during an interview with an English news outlet, sparking a row.

The government had sought an explanation from Singh, alleging that his remarks violated the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

Singh remained under suspension for almost eight years, during which the department conducted disciplinary proceedings and periodic reviews of his case.

Jasvir Singh's notable investigations and batchmates who rose to DG rank He has also been involved in several prominent investigations during his career. While serving as Superintendent of Police in the Food Cell under the Samajwadi Party government, Singh took up a case involving the alleged diversion and black marketing of ration supplies and foodgrains meant for the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

Several officers from his 1992 batch have since reached the rank of Director General (DG). They include Ashutosh Pandey, who is currently DG Telecom, and Anand Swaroop, who serves as DG with the National Human Rights Commission.

Who is Jasvir Singh? Born on January 15, 1968, Jasvir Singh hails from Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. His father's name is Arjan Singh. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering and entered the police service after qualifying for the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination.

He was assigned to the Uttar Pradesh cadre and formally joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) on September 5, 1993, despite belonging to the 1992 batch.

Singh has largely kept details of his personal life private, although he is known to have an interest in music.

In the early stages of his career, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Saharanpur and Meerut. He later took charge of districts such as Pratapgarh, Maharajganj and Muzaffarnagar as Superintendent of Police (SP) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). His postings also included Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj.