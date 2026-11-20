The Haryana government has suspended Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Jhalkar Uyake in connection with the alleged illegal felling of around 2,000 mature trees in Faridabad’s Alipur Reserve Forest. Uyake was serving as the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Faridabad, before the suspension, The Indian Express reported.

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The action is part of a wider crackdown by the state government after allegations of large-scale tree felling in the reserve forest. The Indian Express reported on November 20 that Haryana had also dismissed a Range Forest Officer and two other forest personnel in connection with the case.

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Who is Jhalkar Uyake? Jhalkar Uyake is a 2022-batch Indian Forest Service officer belonging to the Haryana cadre. According to the IFS Civil List, Uyake was appointed to the service on December 13, 2022. The official record lists the officer’s date of birth as August 28, 1991.

The Haryana Forest Department’s official directory lists Uyake as the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Faridabad, under its South Circle.

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Why has Jhalkar Uyake been suspended? Uyake was placed under suspension on November 18 under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, over allegations of negligence in preventing illegal tree felling, The Indian Express reported.

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According to the media outlet, an assessment report submitted by the Chief Conservator of Forests (Protection-II), Gurugram, on November 16, alleged that contractors engaged for ridge-making and plantation work had selectively felled fully grown trees. The report reportedly named contractors and forest officials, including Uyake, in connection with the alleged activity.

The media outlet further reported that the alleged felling involved trees such as Mesquite and Eucalyptus and that the timber was removed from the reserve forest under the guise of jungle clearance for ridge-making and plantation work.

The scale of the alleged operation became apparent after around 19 truckloads of timber were recovered from Punhana in Nuh district. The recovered quantity was assessed at approximately 2,724 quintals up to November 15, according to the report.

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Three forest officials dismissed, FIR action initiated Haryana also dismissed Range Forest Officer Afjal Khan, forester Ankit Kumar and forest guard Sandeep in connection with the case, The Indian Express reported. The government invoked Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution to dismiss the officials without holding a departmental inquiry, citing the alleged nexus between contractors and forest officials and the impracticability of conducting such an inquiry.

The newspaper reported that the dismissal order alleged that Khan had connived in the large-scale illegal felling for personal pecuniary gains.

Separately, the Haryana government directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) to initiate necessary action for registration of an FIR against the officers and officials concerned over their alleged negligence and involvement in the felling, according to The Indian Express.

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Environmentalists flag alleged violation of court order Environmentalists and residents had also raised concerns over tree felling in the Alipur Reserve Forest. Kailash Bhiduri of the Save Aravallis Trust alleged that nearly 25 acres of the reserve forest had been cleared.

Bhiduri claimed that the pace of tree felling had accelerated and that the activity violated a Punjab and Haryana High Court order dated April 2, 2026, which prohibits tree felling across Haryana without prior permission from the court.

“Tree felling was taking place earlier as well, but the pace has accelerated significantly this month. The loss of such a large stretch of forest must be accounted for, and compensatory plantation should be undertaken. This is also a clear violation of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order prohibiting tree felling without prior court permission,” he said.

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Bhiduri also alleged that large vilayati kikar trees were being felled under the pretext of pruning.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.