Who is Jitendra Mishra? Commanding chief during Operation Sindoor appointed CEO of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Jitendra Mishra was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on Wednesday. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convened a meeting at Shri Maniramdas Chhawni in Ayodhya to select a candidate from a shortlist of three, drawn from 5,585 applications.

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Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, former interim general secretary Dr Krishna Mohan, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri were among those who attended the meeting.

Who is Jitendra Mishra? As Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, Mishra directed air operations during Operation Sindoor. A veteran of the IAF, Mishra served for nearly four decades before retiring on April 30 this year. During his career, he also served as Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Jitendra Mishra, the new CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust? ⌵ Jitendra Mishra is a former Indian Air Force officer who served as the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. He has nearly four decades of military experience and led operations during Operation Sindoor. 2 What process was followed for selecting the CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust? ⌵ The selection process involved AI-based screening and manual evaluation, where candidates were assessed on a 600-mark framework, leading to a final shortlist of three highly qualified professionals. 3 Why was Jitendra Mishra appointed as the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust? ⌵ Mishra was appointed due to his extensive leadership skills, operational experience in the Indian Air Force, and his commitment to overseeing the temple's management effectively. 4 What is the significance of the appointment of a CEO for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust? ⌵ The appointment marks a pivotal step in strengthening the management of the Ram Mandir, ensuring organized operations and dedicated service to the temple, which holds national and international importance. 5 What challenges is the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust currently facing? ⌵ The Trust is facing issues related to the alleged misappropriation of donations, leading to the arrest of individuals involved and a review of its financial handling.

Mishra accumulated more than 3,000 flying hours across over 18 types of aircraft, reflecting his extensive operational experience. His service has been recognised with several honours, including the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

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Ram Mandir Trust meeting The Trust’s meeting came amid a controversy surrounding the alleged misappropriation of temple donations, which resulted in the arrest of eight people and Champat Rai stepping down as general secretary. Giri is the new full time General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Mahesh Bhagchandka will be the new Treasurer of the Trust. Trust is yet to appoint the spokesperson.

Ram Mandir Trust CEO selection The CEO selection exercise involved both AI-based screening and manual evaluation. Applications were assessed using a 600-mark framework, with 3,577 candidates appearing for the initial screening. Those who secured at least 470 marks were shortlisted, resulting in virtual interactions with 108 candidates. The process culminated in face-to-face interviews with 16 applicants in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

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Also Read | Ram Mandir donation case: Former general secretary Champat Rai gets clean chit

A three-member search panel led by retired Justice Pramod Kohli submitted its final report to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday. The committee also included retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Haware.

Committee secretary Sameer Panda said the panel arrived at a shortlist of "three highly qualified professionals" following an extensive assessment of the applicants. The evaluation considered factors such as leadership capabilities, management experience, integrity and the vision needed to oversee an institution of national and international importance.

Meanwhile, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Raj Kumar Das said the temple’s CEO would be expected to possess strong organisational capabilities and remain deeply committed to serving Shri Ram Lalla.

"It will certainly be someone with organisational competence, someone who is fully dedicated to the service of Shri Ram Lalla. This will further strengthen the management and ensure the temple's operations are well-organised," ANI quoted Das as saying.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X