Who is John Oliver and why his recent clip on PM Modi is breaking internet?

A clip from the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" is making rounds across social media platforms a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results. In the video, the host of the show can be seen making some witty remarks in the context of Indian elections and about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The episode also contains visuals from interviews with various people and recent incidents of violence in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is John Oliver? John Oliver is a British comedian, political commentator, and television host best known for his HBO's satirical show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." He has been hosting the show for almost a decade now, and it is highly acclaimed for its in-depth exploration of current events and social issues, often blending comedy with investigative journalism.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" has won numerous awards, including several Primetime Emmy Awards, for its intelligent commentary and investigative reporting. The audience loves John for his style, which combines wit, satire, and thorough research. His segments often lead to real-world impacts, such as policy changes or increased public awareness on various issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

John Oliver's viral video

John Oliver's recent video is doing rounds across social media platforms for two reasons. Firstly, its deeply critical of the ruling dispensation and has satirical jokes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rising incidents of violence against minorities in India.

Secondly, Reliance backed digital streaming platform JioCinema has an exclusive deal with HBO to stream “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," but the show's latest episode is not available on the platform. The new episode, which was supposed to be released on Monday is missing from JioCinema's mobile application and website, with netizens claiming that the platform has intentionally skipped the episode due to the sensitive topic of discussion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

