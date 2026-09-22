Who is Justice RC Chavan? Ex-Bombay HC judge who resigned from Maharashtra UCC panel — Here's why he quit

Retired Bombay High Court Judge Justice RC Chavan resigned as a member of Maharashtra’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee, the Indian Express reported on Tuesday. He reportedly submitted his resignation on 19 September, hours after the committee held an online meeting. The state government accepted it on Monday.

In July, a seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, was formed to draft a Uniform Civil Code for the state. The other members of the committee include Former Bombay High Court Judges Justice RC Chavan and Justice SG Mehare.

Maharashtra's former Chief Secretary DK Jain, and former Advocate General of Maharashtra Virendra Saraf, Padma Shri awardee and Constitution expert Ramesh Patange, and Educationist and social activist Suvarna Rawal were also part of the committee, according to PTI.

Who is Justice (retd) RC Chavan? Born on 12 April 1952, (retd) Justice RC Chavan joined the judicial service as a Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class on 1 March 1976.

He was promoted to Civil Judge (Senior Division) in July 1985 and to Additional District and Sessions Judge in March 1987, according to his profile on a government website.

Justice Chavan served as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Jalgaon and Thane, and as a Joint District and Sessions Judge at Nashik.

He was appointed Joint Director, Judicial Officers Training Institute, Nagpur, and served in that capacity from 1990 to 1994.

He also worked as a District and Sessions Judge in Nanded, Aurangabad, Daman and Diu and Pune.

He served as Additional Registrar, Registrar, and the first Registrar General of the Bombay High Court, and was elevated to the post of judge of the Bombay High Court on 22 June 2005, serving until 2013.

Justice Chavan also pioneered the e-court system in India and is known for insightful judicial contributions, according to Pravah Foundation.

He was appointed as a Judge of the Special Court (TORTS), Bombay, on 19 November 2012. He joined as Chairman of Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

After his retirement as a high court judge, he entered literature, authoring two books, Cries in Wilderness and More Cries in Wilderness, expressing his candid views on various aspects of the law and the judiciary.

He has recently authored a novel, Yes My Lords, It’s You In The Mirror, which is a tale of four friends’ journey in the judiciary. Currently, he is working on his next literary title – Who Killed Rule of Law.

Why did RC Chavan resign from Maharashtra UCC panel? Justice (retd) RC Chavan's resignation came after Maharashtra’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee held its second meeting on 19 September.

In his email to the committee, Justice Chavan said, as reported by the Indian Express, that one of the meeting's agenda items was to finalise the questionnaire for public feedback on the UCC.

He reportedly wrote, “Three members tried to articulate their views, such as respondents being required to answer only in yes or no, or the need to have the questionnaire quickly examined professionally by professors under the supervision of member Dr Suvarna Rawal."

"The honourable chairperson had already circulated the questionnaire finalised by her and stated that it would be uploaded once the website was ready. Thus, the third and the last item on the agenda of today’s meeting was over. Therefore, to save time and internet, I logged out," it read, as per IE.

“My attempt to put forth my views, even though the questionnaire finalised by the honourable chairperson had already been mailed, was due to my misunderstanding that our exercise was aimed at gathering the views of the people of Maharashtra, and to generate a consensus to remedy the issues of late marriages, perversions, infertility, unstable marriage, time-consuming dispute resolution mechanism, etc," he reportedly said.

"Now that it is removed, I realise that the aim is to just provide an opportunity to people who may care, to share their responses in a yes or no to the questions posed so that analysis of data becomes easy,” he said.

The email also alleged that a non-member attended the meeting. The non-member said the website prepared by the state officials needed further modifications, and the committee chairperson directed the authorities to make the necessary changes within a week, Justice Chavan said.

He said he did not know where the person fit and added that the non-member’s suggestion led him to speculate that the state’s officials may feel they are not competent. “To solve this problem, I am vacating my seat on the committee by resigning now, so that the government can fill in the blank promptly,” he said, adding that as a free citizen, he would be free to air his views. “It was a great learning experience on a subject close to my heart,” he said.