Just as the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor, the name that was recommended was of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge. According to reports, the CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit. Notably, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice U U Lalit, who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), has reportedly been part of various landmark judgements, including the ruling on 'triple talaq'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}