Who is K Ramachandra Rao? Karnataka DGP, Ranya’s stepfather suspended over viral ‘obscene’ video

Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao was under suspension with immediate effect, as per a state government's order issued on Monday, January 19. The order cited conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration.

Rao was suspended after a purported video showed him in a compromising position with women. The video went viral on social media. Rao rejected the videos outright, terming them "fabricated and false".

Who is K Ramachandra Rao? K Ramachandra Rao was a DGP-rank officer, heading the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. He was promoted to DGP in September 2023 and assumed office in October 2023, the Sunday Guardian reported.

Rao also served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

His stint as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range was also marred by controversy. In 2014, during a cash seizure near Mysuru’s Yelwal, while officials claimed that the seized amount was ₹20 lakh, the accused (Kerala-based merchants) claimed it was around ₹2.27 crore.

One of the officers present during the seizure was Ramachandra Rao, who denied all allegations. However, he was transferred soon after.

Allegations of collusion with a businessman surfaced, and a senior police officer was quoted by The Sunday Guardian as saying, “In Rao’s case, the CID has clearly mentioned that there was a great degree of lapse on the part of Rao and a deputy superintendent of police after it was brought to their notice that a few policemen, including a gunman attached to the IGP, were involved in the robbery.”

Rao had denied all wrongdoing in that incident. Despite past controversies, he rose to the state’s top police position, the Sunday Guardian reported.

Ramachandra Rao stepdaughter Ranya’s Gold Smuggling Case Ramachandra Rao is the step father of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, who is accused of orchestrating the illegal import of gold worth over ₹12.56 crore from Dubai to India along with two others — businessman Tarun Raju, and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain.

‘Obscene video’ controversyh A viral video showed Rao behaving inappropriately with a woman inside his office while in uniform. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the viral footage.

The Karnataka government said in its order that ‘vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government.’

The order further said the matter was examined by the state government, which found that the officer's conduct amounted to violation of Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The government said it is prima facie satisfied that "it is necessary to place Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry".

During the suspension period, Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.