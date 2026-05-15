Who is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? Mamata Banerjee removes TMC MP as Lok Sabha chief whip, brings back Kalyan Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appointed Kalyan Banerjee as the chief whip of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha, replacing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar during a meeting of the party’s MPs, in a move that underscored the continuing importance of loyalty and political influence within the party.

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Kalyan Banerjee, who had earlier been removed from the position when the TMC was enjoying its strongest political standing despite internal disagreements, has now been reinstated as the party confronts one of the most challenging periods in its recent political journey, according to PTI.

Who is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, 66, serves as the National President of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, the women’s wing of the All India Trinamool Congress. She has represented her constituency as a member of the 15th, 16th, and 17th Lok Sabha, securing re-election in the 2014 Indian general election and the 2019 Indian general election.

She spent her childhood at her family’s farm in Digberia, located in Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. She is married to Dr. Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar, a specialist in infertility and IVF treatment who also served as a minister in West Bengal. The couple has two sons.

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Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar earned her medical degree from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which was affiliated with the University of Calcutta at the time. She later completed postgraduate training in obstetric ultrasound at King's College London.

Mamata Banerjee's meeting with MPs The announcement was made at Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, where the TMC leadership called for solidarity and determination as it worked to strengthen its parliamentary team following a difficult electoral contest that brought an end to the party’s long and uninterrupted tenure in power.

Attended by all of the party’s Members of Parliament, the meeting served as a strategic regrouping session, combining performance assessment, morale boosting, and a clear political message.

While Abhishek Banerjee was retained as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha and Shatabdi Roy continued as deputy leader, the most notable organisational decision was the return of Kalyan Banerjee as chief whip. He had stepped down from the position in August last year reportedly after a public disagreement with Mahua Moitra, the MP from Krishnanagar.

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While Kalyan Banerjee’s son, Shirsanya Banerjee, remained engaged in party affairs despite losing the Uttarpara election and continued to maintain contact with the leadership, some within the TMC were reportedly displeased with social media posts by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son, which were seen as causing embarrassment to the party, as per PTI.

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee sought to reassure party MPs as they grappled with an electoral setback that many in the TMC believe was influenced by broader political and administrative factors. She is reportedly said to have commended Kalyan Banerjee’s contributions and instructed MPs to remain closely connected with their constituencies and work in coordination with local leaders.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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