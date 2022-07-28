Who is Kanika Tekriwal, the youngest self-made woman in the Hurun rich list?

33-years old Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo is the youngest self-made woman in the Leading Wealthy Women List 2021 released by Hurun and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kanika Tekriwal, 33 with her net worth of ₹420 crore iterates the perks of starting young and the immense possibilities which are out there today for young entrepreneurs. She is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kanika Tekriwal, 33 with her net worth of ₹420 crore iterates the perks of starting young and the immense possibilities which are out there today for young entrepreneurs. She is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021.
After defying cancer, Kanika Tekriwal, born in a Marwari family in Bhopal, established India's first ever marketplace for private jets and helicopter charters. In the span of the last few years, her aviation firm JetSetGo has come to own 10 private jets.
After defying cancer, Kanika Tekriwal, born in a Marwari family in Bhopal, established India's first ever marketplace for private jets and helicopter charters. In the span of the last few years, her aviation firm JetSetGo has come to own 10 private jets.
Kanika had started JetSetGo in 2012 as an aviation startup to provide private jet and helicopter operator and aggregator services. Today, JetSetGo is India’s first online marketplace for private jet and helicopter charter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kanika had started JetSetGo in 2012 as an aviation startup to provide private jet and helicopter operator and aggregator services. Today, JetSetGo is India’s first online marketplace for private jet and helicopter charter.
The Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021- Key highlights
The Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021- Key highlights
Kotak Private Banking - a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and Hurun India on Wednesday announced the launch of the 3rd edition of ‘Kotak Private Banking Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women List’ – a compilation of the wealthiest women in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kotak Private Banking - a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and Hurun India on Wednesday announced the launch of the 3rd edition of ‘Kotak Private Banking Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women List’ – a compilation of the wealthiest women in India.