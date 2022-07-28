Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is Kanika Tekriwal, the youngest self-made woman in the Hurun rich list?

Who is Kanika Tekriwal, the youngest self-made woman in the Hurun rich list?

Kanika Tekriwal, chief executive and founder, JetSetGo.
2 min read . 01:21 PM ISTPaurush Omar

33-years old Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo is the youngest self-made woman in the Leading Wealthy Women List 2021 released by Hurun and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kanika Tekriwal, 33 with her net worth of 420 crore iterates the perks of starting young and the immense possibilities which are out there today for young entrepreneurs. She is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021.

After defying cancer, Kanika Tekriwal, born in a Marwari family in Bhopal, established India's first ever marketplace for private jets and helicopter charters. In the span of the last few years, her aviation firm JetSetGo has come to own 10 private jets.

Kanika had started JetSetGo in 2012 as an aviation startup to provide private jet and helicopter operator and aggregator services. Today, JetSetGo is India’s first online marketplace for private jet and helicopter charter.

Kanika, alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru School located on the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal, married a Hyderabad businessman this year.

The Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021- Key highlights

Kotak Private Banking - a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and Hurun India on Wednesday announced the launch of the 3rd edition of ‘Kotak Private Banking Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women List’ – a compilation of the wealthiest women in India.

Here are some key highlights-

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Technologies is the wealthiest woman on the list with a wealth of 84,330 crore, for the second year in a row.

• Falguni Nayar overtook Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon to become the richest self-made woman in India with a wealth of 57,520 crore.

• The cut-off of wealth required to feature in the list has almost tripled since the last year.

• Twenty five new faces have made it to the list.

• The top 10 cut-off is worth 6,620 crore, up 22% from the last year.

• Thirty three-year-old Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetgGo is the youngest self-made woman in the list.

• Self-made women make up 31% of the List, and together they account for 39% of the combined wealth. Falguni Nayar of Nykaa is the richest.

• The current average age in the list has increased by two to 55 years, as compared to the last list.

• With 25 women entrepreneur-residents, Delhi NCR has surpassed Mumbai as the preferred city of residence.

• Three professional managers made it to the list. PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi is the richest professional manager, with a wealth of 5,040 crore.

• Nine out of twenty women under the age of 40 years or younger category are self-made.

• Pharmaceuticals leads the list with 12 entrants, followed by healthcare with 11 entrants and consumer goods with nine women entrants.

