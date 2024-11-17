Indian actress Kasthuri Shankar has been arrested by Chennai police following controversial remarks about the Telugu community's lineage. She was taken into custody in Hyderabad by the Chennai police.

Indian actress Kashturi Shankar, who has appeared in various Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language movies, has been arrested by the Chennai police, according to a report by New18 Telegu.

Known for her role in Annamayya, she wad reportedly arrested in the evening on November 16 by Chennai police in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, it added.

Shankar allegedly made controversial and objectionable statements about the Telegu community at a meeting of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, and was on the run these past few days. Her phone was also turned off and unreachable. She is being brought back to Chennai for investigations, the report said.

Who is Kasthuri Shankar? Shankar has worked in multiple south Indian language movies since 1991, when she debuted, according to a Hindustan Times report. She has starred in multiple Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films such as GodFather, Habba, Indian, Krishna, Parampara, Sneham, Vadacurry and Velvet Nagaram.

Her most recent movie was the Telegu language film and TV show Simbaa and Seethe Ramudiki Katnam, respectively.

According to the HT report, Shankar allegedly suggested that the Telugu community's ancestry in Tamil Nadu was from "courtesans who served kings". The statement raised reactions from the community and caused backlash against the actress with her being accused of disrespecting the state's Telegu community and its heritage.

Her controversial claims were allegedly made while talking about the Tamil Nadu state based political party DMK at a rally against “Brahmin persecution".

In a statement last week she sought to clam the storm, saying, “It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feeling. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech."

She added that the controversy "diverted focus from more important points".

Police Investigating Matter According to a Moneycontrol report, multiple legal cases have been slapped against Shankar under the Bharat Nagrik Suraksha Samhita sections for her statements. The cases have been filed at Chennai’s Egmore police station for alleged disrespectful and hurtful speech against a community, it added.