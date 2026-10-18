Who is Kavya Maran beyond IPL? Meet biz star at centre of buzz - Her role at Sun TV, Sunrisers franchise, Maran family

Kavya Maran may be familiar to millions of cricket fans for her reactions in the Sunrisers Hyderabad dugout, but she has drawn fresh attention amid reports of an upcoming wedding with music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

While the couple have not publicly detailed their wedding plans, the Telangana chief minister’s office has confirmed that Kavya’s parents invited A Revanth Reddy to a wedding reception scheduled for 21 November in Chennai.

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From the Maran family to Sun TV Network Kavya Kalanithi Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, and Kavery Kalanithi. The Chennai-based business group has interests spanning television broadcasting, film production and sports.

Growing up around the family business helped shape her interest in media and entertainment, she told Fortune India in an interview.

Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander reacts to marriage rumours with Kavya Maran

She holds an MBA from New York University’s Leonard N Stern School of Business. According to Sun TV Network’s annual report for 2025–26, she joined the company in 2016 and became an executive director in 2019.

Her responsibilities include strategic initiatives and the company’s expansion into digital services, professional sports and film production.

Her role in Sun TV’s digital and entertainment business One of Kavya’s important projects has been the development of Sun NXT, the group’s streaming platform. In an interview with Fortune India, she said she was closely involved in building its digital ecosystem, including content strategy, technology partnerships and user experience, with the aim of reaching younger audiences.

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Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran.

The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

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Her remit also extends to the group’s film production business, Sun Pictures, which has backed major Tamil-language releases.

The company’s entertainment operations place her at the intersection of traditional broadcasting, streaming and cinema - industries undergoing significant changes in how audiences discover and consume content.

Building the Sunrisers brand beyond the IPL Kavya’s public profile is most closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise acquired by her father in 2013. She became involved from its early days, working on branding, team jerseys and marketing before taking on a wider leadership role.

Her responsibilities now reach beyond India. The Sunrisers group also operates Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league and is connected to the Northern Superchargers franchise in England’s The Hundred competition.

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In an interview with Fortune India, Kavya discussed how teams in different countries require distinct approaches to audiences, marketing and talent identification.

A business role beyond the spotlight Kavya Maran’s profile brings together two sides of the Sun Group’s business: media and professional sport. While cricket has introduced her to a broad audience, her work also involves digital strategy, entertainment and the management of sports properties across markets.

Her position is rooted in the family enterprise, but the responsibilities she holds span businesses with different audiences and commercial demands. That combination — and her increasingly visible role in cricket — has made her a prominent figure in Indian business, beyond the familiar scenes from the IPL stands.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.