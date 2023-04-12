Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra and India's oldest billionaire, passed away at the age of 99 years today, Wednesday, April 4, as confirmed by INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka on Twitter.

“The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to meetings with him and was inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti," Pawan K Goenka tweeted.

Who is Keshub Mahindra?

1) According to a recent list published by Forbes, Keshub Mahindra was India’s oldest billionaire. Keshub had earlier lost his place on the coveted list with a net worth of $1.2 billion, HT reported.

2) Mahindra had joined his father's company in 1947, which initially focused on manufacturing and selling utility vehicles. He served as the chairman of the Mumbai-listed conglomerate for an impressive tenure from 1963 to 2012.

3) As an alumnus of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra played a pivotal role in the transformation of Mahindra & Mahindra from a mere assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.

5) Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group, with a valuation of $19 billion, expanded its portfolio beyond tractors and sports utility vehicles, venturing into software services, hospitality, and real estate sectors.

6) In 2012, Keshub retired from his position and appointed his nephew Anand Mahindra as his successor. Keshub is known to have had a close association with KC Mahindra Education Trust.

7) The central government had even chosen Keshub to be part of several committees including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

8) The billionaire served as a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry in New Delhi for six years, that is, from 2004 to 2010.

9) As per information available on the company's website, Keshub also founded HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited); was the vice chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.; chairman of Mahindra Ugine Steel Co. Ltd.; director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; and director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited.

10) He also received the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur from the French government for his contributions to the industry.