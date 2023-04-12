Who is Keshub Mahindra? 10 things to know about India's oldest billionaire2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Keshub Mahindra played a pivotal role in the transformation of Mahindra & Mahindra from a mere assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.
Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra and India's oldest billionaire, passed away at the age of 99 years today, Wednesday, April 4, as confirmed by INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka on Twitter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×