Who is Krishna Karunesh? Meet new CEO of Noida Authority, who replaces Lokesh M amid row over techie's death

Senior IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, who will replace Lokesh M, a senior Noida Authority official confirmed to PTI.

Karunesh, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2011 batch, assumes authority days after a controversy arose following the death of a software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, in Sector 150 on the night of 16 January. This incident sparked protests by local residents, accusing developers and authorities of negligence, the report said.

After the incident and protests, IAS officer Lokesh M was removed as Noida Authority CEO and placed on the waiting list on January 19, the news portal noted.

Also Read | Scolded for drinking, BTech student jumps to death in Greater Noida hostel

About Krishna Karunesh Hailing from Bihar, Karunesh served as the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur before his recent appointment. He has also held important roles, including Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad and Vice Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

He also served as District Magistrate of Hapur and Balrampur, the report said, citing officials.

Noida techie death The death of Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta, raised questions on alleged shortcomings in rescue operations, inadequate road safety measures, and neglect at an under-construction site, as per reports. An investigation is currently underway to examine the negligence claims against the construction firms involved.

A 27-year-old software engineer working in Gurugram was involved in an accident on Friday night when his car fell into a waterlogged trench near Tata Eureka Park in Noida's Sector 150. The car fell into a pit amid low visibility due to fog.

According to police, initial investigations indicated low visibility and speeding may have been contributing factors accident. “They had dug a large drain, around six to seven feet wide. Due to poor visibility and high speed, the driver appears to have lost control,” Upadhyay told the Hindustan Times (HT).

Meanwhile, the victim’s friends alleged that the teams did not respond swiftly. “The rescue teams arrived only by 2.30 am and could not even enter the water till 3.20 am,” Pankaj, a friend of the deceased told the news portal.