Who is Kshitij Tyagi? The engineer-turned diplomat who challenged Pakistan’s narrative at UN

India on Thursday exulted that the UN Human Rights Council's “continues to be wasted by a failed state”, in a jibe at neighbour Pakistan. Delivering a rather compelling statement at high-level segment of the 58th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, on Wednesday, India's Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Kshitij Tyagi stated Pakistan "thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy; its actions, of inhumanity; and its governance, of incompetence.”

Kshitij Tyagi drew attention at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council after he blasted Pakistan saying, “India is exercising its Right of Reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan. It is regrettable, yet unsurprising, to see Pakistan’s so-called leaders and delegates continuing to dutifully spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex”.

Who is Kshitij Tyagi, the orator of this fiery speech at the UN Council? Let's take a look

Kshitij Tyagi, an Indian Foreign Service officer currently serving as Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva

However, before being a diplomat, Kshitij Tyagi was an engineer. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), Kshitij Tyagi earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from premiere instituion, before pursuing an MTech in thermal energy and environment engineering from the same institute.

Kshitij Tyagi, who drew attention for blasting Pakistan at Geneva, had worked as a business analyst at Jones Lang LaSalle for almost three years, from 2007 to 2020.

In a 2014 interview, Kshitij Tyagi reflected, “I wanted to ‘touch lives,’ to ‘matter’ beyond corporate metrics”.

After clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2011 on his second attempt, Kshitij Tyagi ranked 148th nationally, opting for sociology and public administration as optional subjects—a strategic choice reflecting his interest in governance systems.

Kshitij Tyagi’s diplomatic career began in 2014 as Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, where he handled bilateral trade and cultural diplomacy.

Kshitij Tyagi was handed subsequent postings as Second Secretary in Brasília (2015) and First Secretary in Cairo (2018).

In January 2024, Tyagi joined India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva as First Secretary, ascending to Counsellor by January 2025

Understanding Kshitij Tyagi's 7-minute Speech at Geneva Pakistan’s delegation at the 58th UNHRC session reiterated claims about human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, leveraging the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s platform to amplify its narrative.

Institutional Critique: Kshitij Tyagi accused Pakistan of “mocking the OIC” by exploiting it as a “mouthpiece” for military-terrorist complexes, undermining the Council’s credibility.

Socioeconomic Contrast: Highlighting Kashmir’s development—a 72% increase in tourism revenue and 89% reduction in terror incidents since 2019—Kshitij Tyagi contrasted this with Pakistan’s $11 billion IMF bailout request, stating: “While J&K thrives, our neighbor survives on handouts”.

Moral Authority: Citing Pakistan’s persecution of minorities and harboring of UN-designated terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Kshitij Tyagi asserted India’s democratic values: “We focus on dignity; they specialize in hypocrisy”.