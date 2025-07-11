Who is Kubbawala Mustafa? Drugs case accused deported by CBI from UAE to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on July 11 that it has successfully coordinated Kubbawala Mustafa's return from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels.

Advertisement

Mustafa is a wanted criminal by the Mumbai police in connection with a drug haul.

Also Read | India tightens export rules for medicines amid misuse abroad

“The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa on 11.07 2025,” the agency said in a report.

A four-member team of Mumbai Police went to Dubai, UAE, on July 7 to bring back the Mustafa. The team arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on July 11 from theUAE.

Mustafa was geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi, the agency said.

Who is Kubbawala Mustafa? Mustafa is wanted by Mumbai police in an FIR registered at Kurla Police Station, Mumbai, on the allegations of operating a Synthetic Drug Manufacturing Factory in Sangli from abroad.

Advertisement

About 126.141 kg Mephedrone drugs worth ₹2.5 million was recovered and confiscated from the said factory linked to Mustafa and others.

Mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, 4-MMC, and 4-methylephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant drug belonging to the amphetamine and cathinone classes.

Mustafa has been chargesheeted and Court also issued arrest warrant against him.

Red Notice published through INTERPOL CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on in November 2024 on the request of Mumbai Police.

“NCB-Abu Dhabi on 19.06.2025 conveyed that, their authorities have requested to send a security mission to UAE to bring back the subject to India. Subsequently, a team of Mumbai Police was formed to bring back the subject from UAE,” the agency said.

Advertisement

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally to track wanted criminals.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.