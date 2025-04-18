Who is Lady Don Zikra? Prime suspect detained in Delhi’s Seelampur murder case, worked as bouncer — All you need to know

Seelampur murder case: At least four people, including Zikra, a local woman known as 'lady don', were detained in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area.

The development came within 24 hours after a boy named Kunal was killed just a few metres from his house, after he stepped out to buy milk to prepare tea for his ailing father.

Posters with “Hindus are migrating” and “Please help, Yoji ji” written on them surfaced in the area, which police later removed.

Following his murder, the family members of the deceased alleged that Zikra was present at the crime scene when the boy was killed. Police scanned the CCTV camera footage from the area and identified two suspects — Sahil and Rehan.

On Friday, police detained Zikra, Sahil Khan and Rihan Mirza, all cousins for questioning. One more person has been detained, however, police did not share his identity, reported PTI.

However, they have not been formally arrested.

Earlier, Pushpendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), said that 10 teams have been formed to crack the case, and they are looking at all possible angles.

Who is Lady don Zikra? — Zikra worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife Zoya, before her arrest by Delhi Police in a drugs case.

— Zikra was reportedly living with Zoya before the latter was jailed.

— Zikra was reportedly trying to form her own gang after Zoya's arrest, reported PTI quoting sources.

— The ‘lady don’ was also arrested under the Arms Act after posting a video with a pistol on social media. At present, she is out on bail.

— She reportedly led a gang of 10-12 young men. Advertisement

What deceased's mother said? Zikra used to roam around in the area with a pistol. An incident happened with her cousin Sahil but my son was not involved in it. Yet they killed him, said Parveen, the mother of the deceased.