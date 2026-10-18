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Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Gangster operating from jail; linked to Salman Khan threats, now in focus for Tiger Shroff

The incident unfolded near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. A purported video circulating on social media shows a person firing at the actor and his friend.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated18 Oct 2026, 08:57 PM IST
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Tiger Shroff safe after firing incident reported in Mumbai's Juhu
Tiger Shroff safe after firing incident reported in Mumbai's Juhu
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Three rounds of gunfire were reported near actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor fortunately escaped unhurt, while his driver is said to have been struck by a bullet on his hand. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing, according to news agency PTI.

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The incident unfolded near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. A purported video circulating on social media shows a person firing at the actor and his friend.

The police have launched an investigation into the case and a massive manhunt to nab the perpetrators.

According to a report by NDTV, a man identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said the actor was targeted because of his close association with Salman Khan.

"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning. This Salman Khan is Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog, and we have kept a dog named Dawood at home," the man said, according to NDTV.

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"We had called him and explained it to him but he did not understand, so today we explained it to him properly," the message added.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi has been behind bars in India since 2015. His younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was arrested in California in November 2024 for illegal entry into the US.

The younger Bishnoi was deported to India in November 2025, where he faces charges in multiple high-profile cases, including the murders of NCP leader Baba Siddique and singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Also Read | Why Salman Khan has taken ‘Kala Hiran’ makers to court

Bishnoi's rivalry with Salman Khan dates back 28 years, to 1998, when the actor killed blackbucks while shooting a film in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community considers the species sacred and alleges that Khan hurt its religious sentiments.

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In 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Salman Khan was the top target on a list of 10 people that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to eliminate.

In April 2024, two members of the gang were arrested for opening fire at Khan's home in Mumbai.

Also Read | Firing at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu; actor safe

Born in 1993, Bishnoi belongs to a wealthy family in Punjab that owned more than 100 acres (40 hectares) of farmland in Duttaranwali village. Bishnoi completed his schooling in Punjab and studied law in Chandigarh, the state's capital.

Bishnoi's entry into student politics began at DAV College, where he served as president of the student body. He allegedly entered the criminal world after clashing with rival student groups. He was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder and sent to a jail in Chandigarh, where he reportedly came into contact with other incarcerated gangsters.

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Bishnoi has been moved between prisons for more than a decade, yet his crime syndicate has expanded across New Delhi and neighbouring states. He has also been involved in turf wars with rival gangs in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. His associates are reportedly active in Canada and the United States.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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