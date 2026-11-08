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Who is Lieutenant General Sushil Chander Mahant? Kullu native makes history, becomes Indian Army's new DGIT

With this appointment, Mahant becomes the first alumnus of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General.

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Published8 Nov 2026, 09:31 AM IST
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Lt Gen Sushil Chander Mahant
Lt Gen Sushil Chander Mahant(SSB Crack)
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Lieutenant General Sushil Chander Mahant has officially taken charge as the Director General of Integrated Training (DGIT) at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi, effective November 1.

According to defence portal SSB Crack report, this appointment marks a historic milestone for his home state, Himachal Pradesh, as he becomes the first alumnus of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General.

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Early life and education

Hailing from Katrain village in the Kullu district, Lt Gen Mahant began his academic journey at the local Government High School before transitioning to Sainik School.

He joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in January 1988 and was commissioned into the Indian Army from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in December 1991.

To further his strategic education, he subsequently completed courses at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

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A 35-year military career

Over a distinguished service record spanning more than three decades, Lt Gen Mahant has developed deep operational expertise, primarily in logistics and ordnance. His key command and staff appointments include:

  • Commanding Officer of the 11 Field Ordnance Depot.
  • Brigadier Ordnance of a Strike Corps.
  • Major General Ordnance Services for a strategically critical Army Command responsible for managing India's northern frontier with China.

He has consistently excelled in military academics, securing first place in three distinct Army courses and qualifying for high-altitude warfare training in Gulmarg.

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Outside his professional duties, he has been an avid adventurer since his school days, maintaining an active interest in skiing, kayaking, canoeing, and other water sports.

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Mandate as the new DGIT

In his new capacity as Director General of Integrated Training, Lt Gen Mahant will direct the Indian Army's core training framework.

His mandate includes upgrading overall training standards, bolstering institutional capabilities, and driving initiatives for physical fitness and sports excellence.

Leveraging his extensive background in strategic planning, logistics, and operational readiness, his leadership is expected to play a critical role in developing a modernised, future-ready military force.

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