Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday his decision to step down from the post of the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a sudden move that surprised many. The decision came during a book launch event in Mumbai, where Sharad Pawar unveiled his autobiography.

"I cannot forget that Maharashtra and all of you have given me strong support and love in the last six decades. It's time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take. I am recommending that a committee of NCP members should be formed to decide on the election of the vacancy in the president's post," Sharad Pawar said.

Who will succeed Sharad Pawar as the next chief of NCP?

There is no official word from the party yet, but sources are claiming that his nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar will take the command. The resignation by Sharad Pawar may strike as news to many, but Ajit Pawar was likely aware of it, as he was seen standing with the leader during the announcement.

Other senior party leaders like Supriya Sule or Jayant Patil are also in the fray, but it is Ajit Pawar who is likely triumph over his competitors.

The announcement of resignation was protested by the NCP workers, some of whom were even seen in tears. The party workers requested Sharad Pawar to reverse his decision and even threatened to protest at the venue against the resignation.

The resignation assumes significance in the backdrop of Ajit Pawar openly sharing his aspirations for the post of Chief Minister. The leader also gave certain statements which indicated about his close proximity with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Student leader to Union Defence Minister: Man of political acumen'

Starting his journey as a student leader in 1960, Sharad Pawar went on to become became a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at the young age of 27. He became Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time in 1978 amid political upheavals in the country. During the Rajiv Gandhi era, Sharad Pawar got two consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of the state in 1988 and 1991.

Known for his political management skills, Sharad Pawar also served in Union Cabinet as the Union Minister for Defence and then again appointed as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fourth time in 1993. He also served as the Union Minister for Agricultural Affairs during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-1 government.

It was in 1999, Sharad Pawar decided to launch Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after being expelled from Congress for “opposing Sonia Gandhi as the President" of the grand old party.

