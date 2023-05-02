Who is likely to succeed Sharad Pawar as the next chief of NCP?2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:44 PM IST
The announcement of resignation by Sharad Pawar was protested by the NCP workers, some of whom were even seen in tears
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday his decision to step down from the post of the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a sudden move that surprised many. The decision came during a book launch event in Mumbai, where Sharad Pawar unveiled his autobiography.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×