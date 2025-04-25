Who is Mahak Jaiswal? UP Board 12th topper secures 97.2%

Yogi Adityanath-govt to honour toppers of UP Board Class 10, 12 results

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the meritorious students who have secured a place in the merit list of the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board! You all have achieved this success through your tireless hard work, discipline, and firm determination. This accomplishment is a matter of pride for your parents and teachers. Wishing you all endless best wishes for a bright future!” CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.