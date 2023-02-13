The auction of players for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to take place shortly in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enlisted a female auctioneer to preside over the proceedings. This is the first time a female auctioneer has been hired to oversee a big cricket auction in India.

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Mallika Sagar, who will be the female auctioneer for Women’s Premier League, is a Mumbai-based art collector and consultant for modern and contemporary Indian art.

Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. In an interview just before the auction with the official broadcaster, Mallika Sagar said, "I am very honoured to be asked and proud to be doing that.

This would definitely make a difference in Indian womens' domestic cricket scene. “Indian women will finally get their due on the international stage, they will have the ability to play at the highest level," said Mallika Sagar.

In order to familarise herself with the auction, Mallika Sagar, a third generation of cricket lovers in her family, watched previous auction videos.

While her specialisation is in art, she is not new to sports auctions. Recently, she conducted the auctions of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Her career started at Christie's in 2001 when she became the first woman auctioneer of Indian Origin over there.

‘Game changer’: Women cricket stars have expressed their excitement for the auction

Ahead of the auction, women cricket stars have expressed their excitement for the auction and look at it as a "game changer" and "the next big thing".

"I think it is going to be a game-changer, not only for India but for the world as well. We are excited about it," said Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in a video posted by BCCI.

Auction for Women's Premier League in Mumbai

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of WPL. Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

₹50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 30 players are on the auction list with a base price of ₹40 Lakh.

Inaugural edition of WPL

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.

The five franchises were acquired by the owners of the three IPL teams--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals--along with Adani Group and Capri Global for a total of INR 4669.99 crore (about USD 572.78 million).