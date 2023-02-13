Who is Mallika Sagar? All about female auctioneer in charge of WPL 2023 auction
- Mallika Sagar: This is the first time a female auctioneer has been hired to oversee a big cricket auction in India
The auction of players for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to take place shortly in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enlisted a female auctioneer to preside over the proceedings. This is the first time a female auctioneer has been hired to oversee a big cricket auction in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×