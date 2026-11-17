Mallika Srinivasan, Chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), has received a one-year extension as head of the government selection body.

According to PSU Watch, the government has extended Srinivasan's tenure as PESB chairperson from November 19, 2026, to November 18, 2027, or until further orders.

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PESB is a Government of India body involved in selecting top-level executives for central public sector enterprises.

Srinivasan is among India's prominent business leaders and has played a significant role in expanding TAFE's presence in the domestic and global agricultural machinery markets.

Widely known as the 'Tractor Queen of India', her career spans manufacturing, corporate leadership, industry bodies, education and philanthropy. She has also served on the boards of several prominent companies and institutions and received the Padma Shri in 2014 for her contribution to trade and industry.

Who is Mallika Srinivasan? Mallika Srinivasan is the CMD of TAFE, one of the world's largest tractor manufacturers. She has led the company's growth and expansion across multiple business segments, including tractors, farm machinery, diesel engines, generators, engineering plastics, hydraulic pumps and cylinders, automobile franchises and plantations.

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TAFE has grown into a diversified business under her leadership, with revenues reportedly exceeding ₹13,700 crore.

She has also served on the global board of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and led the B20 India Task Force on 'Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment' in August 2023.

Mallika Srinivasan's education and academic background Srinivasan graduated in mathematics from Women's Christian College in Chennai. She subsequently earned a university gold medal in econometrics from the University of Madras.

She later graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the Dean's Honor List and the Alpha Beta Gamma Society.

Mallika Srinivasan's corporate leadership and board positions Srinivasan has been associated with several leading Indian companies and educational institutions in leadership and governance roles.

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Her previous positions include:

- Tata Steel: Served as an independent director from 2012 to 2022.

- Tata Global Beverages: Served as an independent director from 2008 to 2018. The company is now known as Tata Consumer Products.

- Indian School of Business (ISB): Served on its executive board from 2002 to 2022.

- IIT Madras: Served as a member of its governing board.

She has also been associated with industry organisations, including the Tractor Manufacturers' Association of India and the Madras Chamber of Commerce. She has held positions in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Her international engagements include her association with the US-India Business Council and the B20 India Task Force.

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Padma Shri and other awards won by Mallika Srinivasan Srinivasan has received several national and international honours for her contribution to manufacturing, entrepreneurship and business leadership.

The Government of India conferred the Padma Shri in 2014 for her contribution to trade and industry.

Some of her other notable awards and recognitions include:

- Global Corporate Leadership Award (2021): From the US-India Business Council.

- Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal (2015): For Social and Industrial Peace from XLRI Jamshedpur.

- Entrepreneur of the Year (Manufacturing): From Ernst & Young.

She has also featured in Fortune India's list of Most Powerful Women in Business.

Forbes India named her Woman Leader of the Year, while Forbes Asia recognised her among its Top 50 Asian Power Businesswomen. Fortune India ranked her fifth among India's Most Powerful Women in Business in 2018.

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In 2017, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University conferred an honorary doctorate on her in recognition of her contributions to agriculture, the machinery industry and academia.

Mallika Srinivasan's philanthropic work Beyond business, Srinivasan has supported initiatives in healthcare, education and the arts.

She is associated with institutions such as Sankara Nethralaya and the Cancer Institute in Chennai. She also supports educational and healthcare facilities in Alwarkurichi in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

Srinivasan is a patron of Carnatic music and has supported its promotion through the Indira Sivasailam Foundation.