Who is Manan Kumar Mishra? Bar Council of India Chairman at the centre of NALSAR convocation row

Nearly a month after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, seeking the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the satire party has now turned its attention to Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

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Mishra, the BCI chairman and a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), has found himself embroiled in a controversy following his remarks linked to the NALSAR University convocation, for which Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was invited as the chief guest.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What controversy is Manan Kumar Mishra involved in regarding the NALSAR University convocation? ⌵ Manan Kumar Mishra is at the center of controversy due to his comments related to the NALSAR University convocation, where students opposed the invitation of Chief Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest, leading to demands for his resignation. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party call for the resignation of Manan Kumar Mishra? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party called for Mishra's resignation due to his directive that halted the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduating batch, which they found disproportionate and troubling, especially in light of the students’ objections to the CJI's invitation. 3 How did Manan Kumar Mishra respond to the backlash from the CJP and NALSAR students? ⌵ Mishra responded by revoking the initial order to halt NALSAR's 2026 graduates' enrolment and expressed his commitment to protecting students' rights, stating that the BCI's interests align with those of the students. 4 What measures is the Bar Council of India investigating regarding NALSAR students? ⌵ The Bar Council of India is investigating allegations of organized campaigns at NALSAR against the participation of CJI Surya Kant in the convocation and has directed the university to identify those involved in instigating or organizing such actions. 5 What changes were made to the BCI's initial order regarding NALSAR's students? ⌵ The BCI initially barred the enrolment of 2026 NALSAR graduates but later modified this decision, allowing all students from the batch to enroll as advocates after determining the majority were innocent of any alleged misconduct.

Who is Manan Kumar Mishra? Mishra, a senior advocate, is a BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. He is also the chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), the country’s apex statutory body overseeing the legal profession, placing him at the centre of the ongoing controversy.

Hailing from Bihar's Gopalganj district, Mishra holds a BSc (Hons) degree from Rajendra College, Chapra, and an LLB degree from Patna Law College. He began his legal practice at the Gopalganj Civil Court before moving to the Patna High Court in 1982. He later became a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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According to a Hindustan Times report, Mishra has served as the BCI chairman since November 2014. In 2025, he was re-elected as chairman for a seventh consecutive term. The BCI chairman is elected for a two-year term.

Beyond his legal career, Mishra has also had a political career. He contested the 2010 Bihar Assembly election as a Congress candidate before switching to the BJP. In 2024, the BJP nominated him for a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar, and he was elected unopposed.

Also Read | BCI withdraws NALSAR ban hours after barring 2026 law graduates

Why is CJP calling for Mishra's resignation? Reports said NALSAR students had urged the administration to reconsider its decision to invite Kant as a guest, referring to remarks he made in July while hearing a petition alleging police excesses against protesters in New Delhi. When a lawyer offered video evidence, Kant said the court was “not interested” in viewing it and asked the petitioners not to waste the court’s time. Around 450 students reportedly supported the request.

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The BCI chairman recently came under fire from CJP, which called for his resignation in an “isteefa do” post following a dispute involving students at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad. On Thursday, the Bar Council temporarily halted the enrolment of the university’s entire 2026 graduating batch.

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Following the BCI's order, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das reacted to the development on their social media accounts and wrote, "What if all legal cockroaches come together?” Das described the order as "grossly disproportionate, deeply troubling, and prima facie indefensible.” He also warned that law students, advocates, senior lawyers, and “well-meaning young cockroaches” would stage a nationwide protest if Mishra didn’t withdraw the order.

Mishra's order was revoked hours later amid massive backlash. On Friday, he issued a clarification and informed the CJP founder that the BCI's interests are the same as theirs, adding that he is open to communication with both Dipke and Das.

Speaking with ANI, Mishra said, "The Bar Council of India aims to protect the interests of the youth of India. I want to communicate to Abhijeet Dipke and Das (Sourav Das) that our interests are the same as theirs, to protect the rights of the students."

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It remains to be seen whether the CJP will intensify its calls for Mishra's resignation or stage another protest against him.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.