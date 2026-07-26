Who is Ronaldo Laishram? Meet Manipuri astrophysicist PM Modi praised in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram for his work in the field of science and for honouring his homeland, Manipur, in an interesting way.

In the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (July 26), PM Modi introduced Laishram, saying, “I will now tell you about a person who will make you feel very proud. He is someone actively working in the fields of science and innovation and gaining global recognition; yet, despite that, he remains deeply connected to his roots and never forgets to honour his homeland whenever the opportunity arises.”

Advertisement

"That person is Dr Ronaldo Laishram from Manipur. His name is Dr Ronaldo, but professionally, he is an astrophysicist," PM Modi said.

Who is Ronaldo Laishram, and what has he done? PM Modi said Ronaldo Laishram works in Japan and has been part of the team that discovered a massive cluster of young galaxies.

Advertisement

He led an international research team as a postdoctoral researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ). He studies galaxy formation and evolution.

Laishram is the son of Laishram Mahajon Singh and Laishram Sanahanbi Devi, and is the youngest among five siblings from Khangabok village in Thoubal district.

A computer science and engineering graduate from JSS Science and Technology University (SJCE), Mysuru, he later completed his Master's and PhD in astronomy and astrophysics at Tohoku University, Japan.

Laishram and his associates also launched the Manipur Astronomical Society in 2025 to bring together astronomy enthusiasts and researchers on a common platform.

"You might be wondering what exactly he has done. Well, he named this entire cluster the ‘LoktakProto-cluster,’ after the beautiful lake in Manipur," PM Modi said in his podcast.

Advertisement

Loktak is a vast freshwater lake. ‘Phumdis’, the floating islands of vegetation in Loktak Lake create a unique landscape.

"It appears as if small islands are floating in a vast ocean," he said.

"Similarly, these young galaxies in the universe form a massive structure," PM Modi added.

"Today, Manipur’s Loktak is shining not only on the country's map but also across the vast cosmos. This achievement is a source of pride for every Indian. It teaches our young friends that they can scale new heights while remaining connected to their traditions. These are roots that can also light up the world of stars," PM Modi added.

Why did Ronaldo name young galaxies after 'Loktak'? Earlier in May this year, Dr Ronaldo Laishram said the newly discovered large structure of galaxies was studied using the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii and the NSA's James Webb Space Telescope.

Advertisement

"The study, which began around October 2024 as part of a broader ongoing research programme, was published this month in the 'Astrophysical Journal Letters'," he had told PTI over phone.

Laishram said the idea of naming the structure after Loktak Lake came to him immediately after the discovery.

"When I first discovered it, the first thing that came to my mind was to do something for my home Manipur. Loktak is the mirror and lifeline of Manipur. It is not just a lake – it is deeply woven into the identity, the stories, and the lives of our people. I wanted to place Manipur, and Loktak, in the story of the universe itself," he was quoted as saying.

The 29-year-old researcher from Khangabok in Thoubal district said he considered several names linked to Manipur's cultural and historical identity before finalising Loktak.

Advertisement

"I thought of several names associated with Manipur's history and identity. Taoroinai, a mythical serpent deeply associated with Manipur's cultural and religious legacy, also came to my mind. But, when I saw the four separate concentrations of galaxies all linked together into one larger system, Loktak felt like the most natural name," he said.

"There was also a moment years ago when I took an aerial photograph and saw Loktak from above. That image stayed with me, the way everything was connected. When I looked at this cosmic structure, that memory came back," Laishram said.

Significance of the Manipur lake Describing the significance of the lake, Laishram told PTI that it is the largest freshwater lake in the northeast, and serves as a lifeline providing livelihoods to thousands of fishermen.

Advertisement

"It also hosts the only floating national park in the country where Sangai, the brow-antlered deer, lives. By naming this discovery Loktak, I want to immortalise its name forever in the cosmos," he said.

He said the naming has generated curiosity among researchers abroad about the lake and Manipur. "That curiosity is exactly what I hoped for. Loktak deserves to be known," the researcher said.

Laishram said the findings of the discovery suggest that even 12.6 billion years ago, when the universe was about 1.2 billion years old, a galaxy's surrounding environment influenced its growth.

"Galaxies in crowded regions were already evolving differently from those in quieter regions, offering fresh evidence that a galaxy's environment affects its development," he said.

Advertisement

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in